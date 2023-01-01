Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Bowie County finds murder suspect fit to stand trial
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building. Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
KXII.com
Second teen dies after Idabel shooting
IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - A second individual has died as a result of gunshot wounds received in an early morning shooting on New Year’s Eve. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation two teenager’s broke out into a fight at Catfish King, around 4:30 a.m., and one teenager grabbed a long gun and fired shots at a truck filled with other teens.
Hopkins County Grand Jury Signs 53 Indictments During Dec. 30, 2022 Court Session
The Hopkins County Grand Jury on Dec. 30, 2022, signed at more than 50 indictments, pushing those cases forward for prosecution. At least 45 people were named in the charges, which ranged from theft and forgery, evading arrest with and vehicle theft to escape, assault on a public servant, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault and injury to a child offenses. Right at half of indictments were for marijuana and controlled substance offenses, according to information released Jan. 5, 2023, by the District Clerk’s Office.
ktoy1047.com
Police seek suspects for felony theft
The two women allegedly stole money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy, an office manager at a local business, allegedly began writing checks to herself from the company’s accounts. By the time the company caught on, Dowdy had managed to steal over $15,000. A detective contacted Dowdy, who was given time to make arrangements for her children after she agreed to turn herself in. Two weeks later, detectives have seen no sign of her.
KTBS
Man free on bond following Texarkana drug, gun raid
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A Texarkana, Ark., man is free on bond following his arrest last week following a drug raid at his home. The Bi-State Narcotics Task Force seized narcotics, firearms and cash on Dec. 29 when they searched Marcus Martin's home, located in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in College Hill.
KXII.com
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.
iheart.com
FBI Joins Investigation Into Idabel Shooting
The FBI is joining the investigation into a shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others in Idabel on New Year's Eve. Another teen is accused of firing a long gun at the victims while they were driving away in a truck on the 2,500 block of Southeast Washington Street. Federal officials say the agency is getting involved because the case involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. The suspect is in custody.
Texarkana Police Need Help Locating These Woman With Warrants
Texarkana Police are looking for two women in separate cases of allegedly stealing money from their employers. Kendra Dowdy worked as an office manager at a local business. She allegedly wrote checks to herself from the company's business accounts. Unfortunately when the company realized what was going on Kendra had stolen over $15,000 from them.
Texarkana man looking for owner of woman’s anniversary ring
A Texarkana man is looking for the owner of a woman’s anniversary ring he found at Walmart.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public about a Scam
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said that they’ve received several calls from citizens Wednesday saying they were contacted by a person claiming to be “Deputy Moore” from our office. “Deputy Moore” claims to have warrants for these citizens that they need to pay him for over...
ktoy1047.com
Narcotics operation nets arrest
The Task Force executed a search warrant on December 29, 2022, in the 400 block of Ferguson Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. Officers located 220 grams of suspected cocaine, 110 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 4.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, two firearms, and $2,965 that investigators believe are proceeds from the distribution of narcotics.
OSBI Investigating Homicide Involving Teenagers In McCurtain County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
News On 6
2nd Teenager Dies After New Year's Day Shooting In Idabel
The OSBI says a 19-year-old has now died from a gunshot wound suffered on New Year's Eve. Agents say a fight broke out between TWO teenagers in Idabel early Saturday morning when one of the teens pulled a gun. They ended up shooting three people, one died on the scene...
inforney.com
Tar mop responsible for Harbor Freight store fire in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – The cause of a roof fire at a Texarkana Harbor Freight store on Wednesday was blamed on a tar mop. The fire at the Oaklawn Village shopping strip began during roof repair work when the tar, which can get close to 500 degrees, caught a tar mop on fire above the Harbor Freight store, according to Texarkana Texas Interim Fire Chief Chris Black.
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
koamnewsnow.com
Mountain Lions spotted in Oklahoma on trail cams
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation release details of recent mountain lion sighting. “Josh Smith caught this mountain lion prowling through his property via trail camera in Latimer County last week! The sighting was then confirmed at the very same feeder pictured below by Game Warden Shane Fields.
swarkansasnews.com
Winter utility assistance program starts Jan. 9
Central Arkansas Development Council (CADC) has announced that the 2023 Winter Utility Assistance program will begin the week of Jan. 9 and continue as long as funds are available. Applications will be accepted in 19 counties in the CADC service area: Calhoun, Clark, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Lafayette,...
txktoday.com
Police Searching for Suspect in Christmas Day Murder
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Tarus Walker 24 years old B/M 5’05 170 lbs. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. These charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Aaron Bruce 40 years of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m on Christmas Day.
Comments / 0