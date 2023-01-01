The FBI is joining the investigation into a shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others in Idabel on New Year's Eve. Another teen is accused of firing a long gun at the victims while they were driving away in a truck on the 2,500 block of Southeast Washington Street. Federal officials say the agency is getting involved because the case involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. The suspect is in custody.

IDABEL, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO