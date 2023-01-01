Current Records: Mississippi State 11-2; Tennessee 11-2 The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-9 against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO