Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee Drops Epic Orange Bowl Recap Video
Tennessee Football officially released its 2022 Orange Bowl game recap video on Tuesday night. The three-and-half minute video tells the story of the game that eventually turned into a 31-14 win for the Volunteers over No. 7 Clemson. From Clemson’s first-half field goal troubles to each of Joe Milton’s touchdown...
rockytopinsider.com
Former Blue Chip Tennessee Football Target, Kentucky Standout Enters Transfer Portal
Standout Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers plans on entering the transfer portal shortly, 247sports Steve Wiltfong first reported Tuesday morning. Rogers was a two-year starter and three-year contributor for the Kentucky defense, totaling 62 tackles in his time in Lexington. The Oak Park, Michigan native was almost a Vol. Former...
Tennessee signees check-in at All-American Bowl, pumped for program direction
Tennessee has the 247Sports Composite’s No. 9 recruiting class with several signees set to play in this week’s All-American Bowl. Players checked in Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game that will kickoff at 1 pm (EST) and will be broadcasted live nationally on NBC. Tennessee athlete signee...
WBIR
Sources: Tennessee wide receiver Walker Merrill to enter transfer portal
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Walker Merrill is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told WBIR Sports on Tuesday. Sources indicate that the Brentwood, Tenn. native will officially be in the portal on Wednesday, and is expected to draw immediate Power 5 interest. Merrill was...
Tennessee basketball drops in AP Poll following Ole Miss win
Tennessee basketball dropped one spot to No. 8 in Monday's updated AP Poll following its 63-59 win over Ole Miss last night Wednesday night in Oxford to open up SEC play. UT is the second-highest ranked SEC team. Five SEC teams are ranked in this week's AP Poll. Alabama is...
Three of Tennessee’s recent transfer additions rated by 247Sports
Three of the four transfers Tennessee has added so far this offseason have now been rated by 247Sports. Two of them are currently ranked among the top 10 transfers at their respective positions. BYU linebacker transfer Keenan Pili, who announced his commitment to the Vols on Dec. 21, has received...
WBIR
Tennessee, Clemson game was the most-watched Orange Bowl since 2017
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 2022 was the year of orange for the Tennessee Vols. From getting 11 wins this season, beating Florida, Alabama and LSU and winning the Orange Bowl, the Vols had quite the journey. Before taking on Clemson on Friday, everyone was getting prepared for the "orangiest" showdown...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Makes Cut For Five-Star Forward
Class of 2024 five-star Airious (Ace) Bailey released a top 12 schools list including Tennessee basketball Saturday. Bailey’s first cut includes Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Memphis, Oregon, Rutgers, South Carolina Texas and West Virginia. The Powder Springs, Georgia native’s first cut shows his southern ties, including five SEC...
CBS Sports
How to watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Mississippi State 11-2; Tennessee 11-2 The Mississippi State Bulldogs are 2-9 against the #8 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. MSU and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.
wvlt.tv
Major Masters Mix-Up: Invitation on way to right Scott Stallings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a classic case of mistaken identity. Scott Stallings received an invitation to play in the Masters; however, the invitation went to the wrong man. The wrong Scott Stallings, a man from Georgia, had an albeit short-lived moment of excitement. “She opens it u and...
wvlt.tv
Lady Vols roll past Tide
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols never trailed in cruising to an 89-76 victory over Alabama in front of a crowd of 8,214 in Thompson-Boling Arena on News Years Day. It was a milestone win for the Lady Vols who recorded the program’s 500th win at Thompson-Boling...
wvlt.tv
Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl
Injectable drugs WeGovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro are commonly used for weight loss, but insurance companies aren’t covering the costs. New partnership aims to crack down on gun violence in Knoxville. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homicides have been on the rise in Knoxville the past few years. Now, city leaders...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee buildings suffer ‘major damage’
Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children's Hospital are ready for the holidays. Tennessee snapped a losing streak to Alabama Saturday and celebrated in spectacular fashion, parading the goalposts through the city and smoking cigars. Downtown Gatlinburg Fire. Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT.
wvlt.tv
Weight loss drugs proven effective; costs remain high
New partnership aims to crack down on gun violence in Knoxville. Homicides have been on the rise in Knoxville the past few years. Now, city leaders are taking additional steps to try and reduce the violence. Roane County High School band performs in Peach Bowl. Updated: 11 hours ago. They...
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
wvlt.tv
Hamlin’s collapse spotlights importance of AEDs
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
wvlt.tv
Pigeon Forge bar opening with reduced hours
Knox County sheriff asks for prayers for K-9 officer with medical issues. K-9 Officer Zak has a large mass in his abdomen, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials have asked for prayers. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. All agencies in Sevier County have responded to the Cold Creek Resort...
wvlt.tv
Two people charged in Knoxville shooting, one at large
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people are facing charges in connection to a Knoxville shooting that injured three people. A concert hosted by My Canna Buds on Clinton Highway ended quickly after shots were fired. Jackie Netterville, 22 of Mississippi, and Gino Mickens, 20 of Georgia, have each been charged...
Rare yellow cardinal spotted in East Tennessee
HARRIMAN, Tenn — They're hard to miss—brightly colored, with a little mohawk, little black mask and thick red beak. The male Northern Cardinal is one of the most vibrant and photogenic birds in the United States. When you ask people to identify a cardinal, the first thing they'd...
WATE
KPD: Welfare check turns into standoff
Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. Police were on the scene of a home after a welfare check call led to a standoff in Knoxville Monday afternoon. What to do if someone goes into Cardiac...
Comments / 0