NEW YORK (CBS) – A woman said yes to her boyfriend’s marriage proposal in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. The couple got engaged in front of a crowd of thousands Saturday night while on stage next to Jonathan Bennett, the host of Times Square New Year’s Eve, and his husband Jaymes Vaughan.
Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
A man was stabbed near Times Square on Saturday ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebration, according to police. The man was reportedly stabbed around 11 a.m. as police and municipal workers were already setting up barricades for the celebration.
