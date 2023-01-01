Everton boss recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland 'to be an option on the bench'

Frank Lampard has explained the decision to end Ellis Simms' loan at Sunderland early.

Frank Lampard has said he brought Ellis Simms back to Everton from Sunderland to provide an ‘option on the bench.’

The Everton boss opted to end Simms’ loan move early as he attempts to inject some life into the Toffees attack in the second half of the season.

Everton drew with Champions Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, but they are one of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League with just 13 goals in 20 matches.

In fact, even bottom club Southampton are out-scoring Lampard’s men. However, Lampard has not recalled Simms with a clear plan to actually use him.

"I think it's been a positive loan,” said when asked why he recalled Simms from Sunderland.

"He's scored some goals, he's playing regularly. He needed that for his own development, his own feeling at the start of the season.

"Where we're at now, I want options on the bench. I want the challenging of players who can come in and give us something.

"He can come back, train well and is an Everton player so come and be an Everton player and show us what he's done in the Championship at that level more whenever he gets the chance.

"It'll good to see Ellis back in the next day or so and adds to the squad for us."

Simms scored seven goals in 17 matches for Sunderland, although his overall play did look some way short of Premier League level.

