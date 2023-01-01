ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunderland Nation

Everton boss recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland 'to be an option on the bench'

By Michael Graham
Sunderland Nation
Sunderland Nation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Cadv_0jzxncP700

Frank Lampard has explained the decision to end Ellis Simms' loan at Sunderland early.

Frank Lampard has said he brought Ellis Simms back to Everton from Sunderland to provide an ‘option on the bench.’

The Everton boss opted to end Simms’ loan move early as he attempts to inject some life into the Toffees attack in the second half of the season.

Everton drew with Champions Manchester City on New Year’s Eve, but they are one of the lowest scoring teams in the Premier League with just 13 goals in 20 matches.

In fact, even bottom club Southampton are out-scoring Lampard’s men. However, Lampard has not recalled Simms with a clear plan to actually use him.

"I think it's been a positive loan,” said when asked why he recalled Simms from Sunderland.

"He's scored some goals, he's playing regularly. He needed that for his own development, his own feeling at the start of the season.

"Where we're at now, I want options on the bench. I want the challenging of players who can come in and give us something.

"He can come back, train well and is an Everton player so come and be an Everton player and show us what he's done in the Championship at that level more whenever he gets the chance.

"It'll good to see Ellis back in the next day or so and adds to the squad for us."

Simms scored seven goals in 17 matches for Sunderland, although his overall play did look some way short of Premier League level.

Read more Sunderland coverage

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Virgil van Dijk after Liverpool defender was substituted

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk after he was substituted against Brentford at halftime. Van Dijk was substituted at halftime against Brentford with Liverpool two goals down. It was unclear at the time whether it was a tactical decision from Klopp or the Dutch defender was injured, but either way, it raised a few eyebrows.
BBC

Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees punish Reds' sloppy first-half performance

Liverpool's performance in defeat by Brentford was "not good enough", says Andrew Robertson, after a string of defensive mistakes meant the Reds missed the chance to close in on the Premier League's top four. The Reds shipped three poor goals at the Community Stadium as Brentford ran out deserved winners.
The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Updates On Jordan Henderson And Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s up and down season continued with a demoralizing loss to Brentford to open up the 2023 calendar year. Even before the match kicked off, Jürgen Klopp found himself down a midfielder and a captain as Jordan Henderson was not named to the squad. Henderson took a knock...
BBC

Everton 1-4 Brighton: Can Frank Lampard survive latest defeat?

If Saturday's battling draw at Manchester City brought a sense of renewed optimism to Everton supporters, Tuesday's feeble defeat by Brighton left them staring at the prospect of a second successive, nerve-shredding battle against relegation - and raised further questions about the future of manager Frank Lampard. After falling behind...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
SB Nation

West Bromwich Albion Fans Verdict: A Deserved Loss

A trip to West Bromwich Albion with the form they’re in is one of the toughest games in the league at the moment, but for some reason I was still quietly optimistic going into Monday. This team have shown that they can stay in matches against so-called better opposition and nick a result - the last game at Norwich City being an example of that.
BBC

David Gold: West Ham United co-chairman dies following short illness

West Ham United co-chairman David Gold has died at the age of 86 following a short illness. A lifelong Hammers fan, the club said he passed away "peacefully" on Wednesday morning with his fiancee and daughters by his side. Gold, previously the chairman and co-owner of Birmingham City, became joint-chairman...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
Sunderland Nation

Sunderland Nation

New York State
66
Followers
358
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

SunderlandNation brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Sunderland AFC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/sunderland/

Comments / 0

Community Policy