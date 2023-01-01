ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Marvin Harrison Jr. goes viral for NBA-themed celebration during CFP semifinal

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr’s touchdown celebration on Saturday was a familiar one to NBA enthusiasts.

The Ohio State receiver Harrison found the end zone in the first quarter of his team’s CFP semifinal game against undefeated Georgia. Harrison caught a 31-yard touchdown strike from quarterback CJ Stroud and celebrated by doing LeBron James’ renowned “Silencer” dance. Check it out.

Harrison’s celebration caught the attention of James himself on Twitter. James, an Ohio native who is a big fan of the Buckeyes, called Harrison, “The Best WR in the country!” and placed his stamp of approval on the sophomore star’s “Silencer.”

The 20-year-old Harrison entered play on Saturday with 72 catches for 1,159 yards and 12 TDs (all tops on the team). He has also made headlines before because of his style on the field .

Georgia pulled even on the very next drive on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett to Kenny McIntosh. But Harrison proved from the beginning that he was going to put his fingerprints all over the semifinal.

Jennifer in Ohio
2d ago

They're college kids, let them have their fun. Unlike you that are being critical of it, go be your miserable stick in the mud self elsewhere. He's playing a sport on national television and not out lowering the property costs in the neighborhood

