Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lewiston couple involved in fatal traffic collision outside Spokane
Spokane - Washington State Patrol reports that on January 3, 2023 at 2:21 PM, 9 miles South of Spokane, Phillip Provoncha, 32, of Greenacres, Washington was traveling northbound on SR195 when Jeannette, 54, and EricL Lavance, 61, of Lewiston, Idaho were traveling southbound and crossed over the center lane at mile post 77.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
Crash blocking traffic on I-90 at Sunset Hill now clear
SPOKANE, Wash. – A crash blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 at the top of Sunset Hill is now clear. Earlier, the Washington Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays. This is an ongoing story, check back for developments. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Blue heron finds sanctuary in Spokane backyard
SPOKANE, Wash - It's not uncommon to see a blue heron in the Pacific Northwest. What's not common is to see one finding a regular meal in a Spokane backyard.
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
Police searching for bank robbery suspect on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are currently searching for a man who robbed a Washington Trust Bank on the South Hill. The robbery occurred at 3103 S. Grand Boulevard around 4:42 p.m. Police say a white man walked in the bank, said he had a weapon, and left with money. No one was hurt and no weapon was used or...
Fatal crash now clear from US 195 near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 near Spangle is now back open after a fatal crash. The crash occurred near Bradshaw Road and a truck and car were involved. Washington State Patrol said 54-year-old Jeannette Lavance, from Lewiston, died in the crash. A passenger was also taken to Sacred Heart. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Anonymous man pays adoption fees for hundreds of animals at SCRAPS Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One local stranger’s random act of kindness is making the adoption process easier and quicker at the SCRAPS center, getting hundreds of animals one step closer to finding new homes. Last Friday, a stranger walked into the animal shelter and paid the adoption fees of 237 animals. “He sat me down and said, ‘hey listen, I can’t...
KXLY
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
Spokane County ponders use of last $3M in federal stimulus funds
(The Center Square) – Spokane County has $3.3 million left of the $101 million in American Rescue Plan funds received to protect public health and help communities recover economically from the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor for the county, said the remaining funds will likely be used to fill “yet to be determined” gaps in services, or unexpected needs that arise. He said inflation and supply...
Spokane Council set to force police move from new precinct
(The Center Square) – Last summer Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward defied the city council's passage of an emergency ordinance requiring police to move out of a new precinct in the vacated East Central Library. "I don't plan on moving police out of that building," she told The Center Square.
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
Man killed in early morning East Central shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. in the East Central neighborhood near East 7th Avenue. According to SPD, an adult man was shot and died as a result of his...
spokanepublicradio.org
Program to embed mental health workers in early childhood classrooms launches in Spokane
A new pilot program launching in three early learning centers across the greater Spokane area will embed mental health workers in classrooms. Little Scholars Child Development Center is one of three childcare sites that will soon have mental health workers on site. The program, funded by the Spokane County mental...
KREM
Gonzaga basketball moves up in latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Bulldogs men's basketball team continues to move up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. The Zags are now ranked No. 9, up one spot from last week. Gonzaga notched two wins last week, scoring over 100 points in each...
Neighborhood on high alert as deputies search for elderly man’s killer
The medical examiner identified the victim as 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was killed in his home Monday night.
KHQ Right Now
New Dollar General store opening in Elk
ELK, Wash. - Dollar General is excited to announce its store at 40203 N Newport Hwy in Elk is now open! Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app. DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Elk location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
247Sports
The Classic at Damien: Five-star guard Zoom Diallo schedules a Gonzaga official visit
LA VERNE, Calif. – One of the top point guards in the national junior class, Zoom Diallo, has a scheduled his third official visit for the winter. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Tacoma (Wash.) says will take an official visit to Gonzaga on January 14th after taking an unofficial visit this fall.
Comments / 1