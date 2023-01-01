ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCU scouting report from Michigan vantage point: A warning for the Georgia football team

ATHENS -- Remember all that talk about how Michigan was going to steamroll TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal?. It only made sense when one considered how dominant the Wolverines appeared to be throughout most of the season, and even more recently, blowing through Ohio State in Columbus by a 45-23 count and then dominating Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game.
TCU football sheds ‘Cinderella’ label, moment approaching against Georgia ‘not too big’

ATHENS —The glass slipper no longer fits TCU football, per Coach Sonny Dykes. “The question about the Cinderella thing, I think for a while in some ways we probably viewed ourselves as that early on, because we were figuring this thing out,” said Dykes, the first-year coach of a Horned Frogs team that was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 coming off a 5-7 season.
Georgia football wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
Kirby Smart declines lazy narrative after win over Ohio State, says Stetson Bennett ‘must play better’

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart has taken Georgia football to the top by maintaining championship standards, even when if means raining on his own parade. Stetson Bennett appeared at his best on Georgia’s final scoring drive, but Smart wasn’t about to pile on to the quick and lazy narrative casual onlookers often take of the quarterback carrying the team.
What social media is saying about Georgia football after epic win over Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia fans could not have gotten a better start to 2023. Literally. Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles’ missed field goal hit the ground seconds after midnight. Georgia took a knee shortly after and the Bulldogs celebrated an improbable 42-41 win over Ohio State. It twice came back from 14-point deficits, including in the fourth quarter. It was the largest fourth-quarter comeback in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff.
Georgia football winners and losers following iconic win over Ohio State

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers after iconic victory over Ohio State. Winners: Georgia wide receivers. So much...
