ATHENS -- Remember all that talk about how Michigan was going to steamroll TCU in the CFP Fiesta Bowl Semifinal?. It only made sense when one considered how dominant the Wolverines appeared to be throughout most of the season, and even more recently, blowing through Ohio State in Columbus by a 45-23 count and then dominating Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Championship Game.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO