TILLAMOOK FAMILY COUNSELING CENTER & NORTHWEST PARENTING PRESENT: FREE VIRTUAL SELF-CARE WORKSHOP – January 26th 6:00PM – 7:30PM

Tillamook PUD Offers Community 2023 Grant Program to Support Economic Growth, Enhance Community Livability in Tillamook County
(TILLAMOOK, OR) Tillamook PUD is accepting applications now for the 2023 Community Support Grant Program. Local not-for-profit organizations seeking funding for their community projects in 2023 are eligible to apply. Entities interested in applying must submit their 2023 Community Support Grant application by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Grant applications and procedures are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/community-support-grants/.
TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT – EXECUTIVE SESSION MEETING NOTICE Wednesday, January 11, 2023
The meeting will be held at Tillamook People’s Utility District’s Carl Rawe Meeting Room located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following meetings, January 11, 2023:. •11:00 a.m.- Executive Session will be held according to...
North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament Sat. Jan 14 to benefit TBCC Foundation
The Tillamook Bay Community College Foundation is proud to host their first-ever North Coast Throwdown Cornhole Tournament this year. On Saturday, January 14, at the Tillamook Fairgrounds, 48 teams will compete in a round-robin style tournament for ultimate glory, and all to support a great cause. All proceeds will benefit...
Monday Musical Club “Ensembles” on Jan. 9th
The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook presents “Ensembles” for their January 9, 2023 program. Caryn Backman is the host for the evening of live, local music featuring duets and trios. The program begins at 7:00 PM at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 602 Laurel Avenue. Tillamook. This program is open to the public and there is no admission charge. Start your new year out right by supporting the arts in our community.
Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
Town halls set on controversial Metro land swap for development
Two town halls are scheduled Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5, on a controversial land swap intended to jump start additional residential construction in Tigard.
La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche
A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
Polar Plunge: Cape Lookout State Park 1/1/23 – Photos & Video by Don Backman
A New Year Day tradition – plunge into the cold Pacific Ocean to start the year … the weather was a balmy 45 degrees and sunny at Cape Lookout State Park as dozens gathered to take the plunge. The event was sponsored by the Tillamook County Family YMCA, Oregon State Parks and the Netarts-Oceanside Fire & Rescue.
Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe
(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
‘I’m going to stand strong:’ Woman attacked after MAX ride speaks out about justice system
A survivor of an assault caught on camera in downtown Portland is sharing her story, as her attacker appeared in Multnomah County court on Tuesday.
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
Mt. Tabor visitor reports finding suspected rat poison mixed with dog treats
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland veterinary clinic is warning Portlanders about a recent discovery of what a visitor worried could be poison mixed with dog treats at Mt. Tabor Park. Mt. Tabor Veterinary Care posted a message on its Facebook page Thursday saying that one of their clients...
New fitness routines for older adults: tips on how to keep it going for the new year
For older adults, the new year is as good of a time as any to make progress on health and fitness, but how do you keep it going for the long-term?. There are a few steps you can take to help ensure that your new year’s resolutions stick:. Consult...
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23
We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
Emergency water main repair shuts down lanes of traffic on 157th & Division
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: The Portland Water Bureau is saying all eastbound traffic will be detoured at SE 148th, south to Powell Boulevard, east to 162nd, and north back to Division. Travelers are encouraged to use routes like Stark Street or Powell Boulevard. The original story continues below:. The...
