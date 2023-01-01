ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

TILLAMOOK FAMILY COUNSELING CENTER & NORTHWEST PARENTING PRESENT: FREE VIRTUAL SELF-CARE WORKSHOP – January 26th 6:00PM – 7:30PM

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook PUD Offers Community 2023 Grant Program to Support Economic Growth, Enhance Community Livability in Tillamook County

(TILLAMOOK, OR) Tillamook PUD is accepting applications now for the 2023 Community Support Grant Program. Local not-for-profit organizations seeking funding for their community projects in 2023 are eligible to apply. Entities interested in applying must submit their 2023 Community Support Grant application by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Grant applications and procedures are available at the Tillamook PUD main office, or online at www.tpud.org/news-community/community-support-grants/.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Monday Musical Club “Ensembles” on Jan. 9th

The Monday Musical Club of Tillamook presents “Ensembles” for their January 9, 2023 program. Caryn Backman is the host for the evening of live, local music featuring duets and trios. The program begins at 7:00 PM at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 602 Laurel Avenue. Tillamook. This program is open to the public and there is no admission charge. Start your new year out right by supporting the arts in our community.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

Skyline Restaurant grateful for community support following break-in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The community is rallying behind Portland’s oldest diner following a break-in last week. Skyline Restaurant owner Michelle Nelson says on Dec. 28, someone broke into the restaurant in the early morning. While nothing was taken, the restaurant will have to spend thousands to repair the large window that was busted out.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Oregon Zoo extends ZooLights, offers discounted admission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There will be a few more chances to catch the dazzling light display at the Oregon Zoo. The zoo announced Tuesday it has extended the ZooLights by three days, with discounted admission to the winter wonderland from Friday, Jan. 6, through Sunday, Jan. 8. “It’s been...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

La Center graduate dies in Montana avalanche

A 21-year-old Clark County native died in an avalanche in Montana on New Year’s Eve, authorities reported. On Dec. 31, the U.S. Forest Service reported a snowmobiler was killed in a “very large avalanche” near Cooke City, Montana that day. The snowmobiler was identified as Wyatt Oden Coiteux, a La Center High School graduate, in a release by the business owned by his parents, RPM Northwest.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Polar Plunge: Cape Lookout State Park 1/1/23 – Photos & Video by Don Backman

A New Year Day tradition – plunge into the cold Pacific Ocean to start the year … the weather was a balmy 45 degrees and sunny at Cape Lookout State Park as dozens gathered to take the plunge. The event was sponsored by the Tillamook County Family YMCA, Oregon State Parks and the Netarts-Oceanside Fire & Rescue.
TILLAMOOK, OR
beachconnection.net

Six Historic Inns of the Oregon Coast With a Strong Time Travel Vibe

(Oregon Coast) – Time travel is possible on the Oregon coast. Well, not the kind found in LOST, Time Tunnel or Star Trek IV (and who has a Klingon vessel lying around anyway?) However, some places to stay the night out here do indeed feel like you're stepping back into another temporal existence. There are even fervent followers of such places, traveling the country looking for the old Americana of the “motor lodge” and its powerful nostalgia. (Above: Whistling Winds Motel in Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
SEASIDE, OR
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

GORDON’S UPDATE: Weather 1/3/23

We kinda had a wet, drizzly day today with the weak system still draped across our area, then some rain moves in this evening, associated with a disturbance that moved up the old system. Not much changes tonight, same as above but in reverse. Rain, becoming light rain or drizzle...
OREGON STATE

