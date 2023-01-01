Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island welcomes first Tri-City baby of 2023
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the new year comes the newest addition to the Tri-Cities. This year’s New Year’s baby is Piper Kay Myers. Piper was born Sunday at 10:37 a.m. weighing 7lbs. 2oz. Piper’s parents Mariah and Derek Myers are Grand Island residents and said she...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds
KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
kfornow.com
New Scholarship Hopes to Draw Nursing Students to Nebraska
Juliann Sebastian, Ph.D., R.N., dean of the College of Nursing photographed on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) The UNMC College of Nursing is offering a new scholarship program, the Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship, to nursing students entering the UNMC baccalaureate of science traditional or accelerated program from select neighboring states who plan to attend the college’s Scottsbluff, Kearney or Norfolk campuses.
Kearney Hub
Adult pickleball open gym sessions planned at Sunrise Middle School
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is hosting adult pickleball open gym sessions, for people of all ages. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Open gym sessions will be conducted 3-5 p.m....
KSNB Local4
One person injured in Howard Co. rollover crash
HOWARD CO., Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in a rollover crash in southern Howard County late Monday night. According to the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Dept., the person was assisted out of their vehicle to an ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The...
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County official advocates for keeping inheritance tax
KEARNEY – The Nebraska Legislature is likely going to repeal the inheritance tax this year. NACO Executive Director Jon Cannon told Buffalo County Commissioners on Dec. 13 that there is a “movement to get rid of it entirely.”. “On that issue, we stand alone as county officials,” said...
Kearney Hub
After 42 years in Buffalo County Courthouse, Jan Giffin shifting focus
KEARNEY – County Clerk Jan Giffin said she struggled with the decision to retire. After more than 42 years as a courthouse employee – 16 as clerk – she said it was difficult stepping away from the job and responsibilities that had been a part of her life for so long.
Kearney Hub
Buffalo County GOP plans monthly meeting on Jan. 9
KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Republican Party has issued an invitation to the public to attend its monthly meeting. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The meeting is planned for the evening of Jan. 9. The...
Kearney Hub
Brown: Mr. City Council, tear down those license plate readers
I don’t recall agreeing to the installation of license plate readers along Kearney’s thoroughfares. No one called to asked my opinion – or permission – of keeping track of my comings and goings as I navigate life here in this pleasant town along the banks of the Platte River. One day I noticed a new item mounted to a pole on 56th Street, and other places in town, with a camera pointed to the traffic.
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
Kearney Hub
82-year-old woman killed in two-vehicle crash north of Grand Island
A rural Hall County resident was killed Wednesday when her vehicle collided with another vehicle north of Grand Island. Around 4:50 p.m., Hall County sheriff’s deputies were called to U.S. 281 and Chapman Road to investigate a crash with injuries. A preliminary investigation found that Elaine Bishop, 82, was westbound on Chapman Road when her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by a teenage girl.
Kearney Hub
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
This evening in Kearney: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney tomorrow. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.
Kearney Hub
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 4
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (36) updates to this series since Updated 27 min ago.
Kearney Hub
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Kearney, NE
It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.
KSNB Local4
The benign weather we had today turns ominous tomorrow morning
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Happy New Year! Benign weather to start off the new year. However, the weather turns ominous early tomorrow morning as a potent winter storm moves in overnight affecting western areas just after midnight and then reaching south central spots just before sunrise. This evening will be cloudy and quiet. No travel troubles for your plans this evening and later tonight. It’s when we get into the early morning hours tomorrow is when things will begin to get dicey. For this evening and the rest of the overnight you can expect cloudy skies with lows ranging from the mid 20s north to low to mid 30s south.
Kearney Hub
Balanced scoring, aggressive defense lifts Cental Missouri over UNK
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Ten Central Missouri players got into the scoring column as the Mules defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 62-48, Monday night in Warrensburg, Mo. Central Missouri used an aggressive defense to win its third straight over the Lopers. “Traditionally, they’ve always gotten out, denied and...
Kearney Hub
UNK AD Marc Bauer — Ryan Held 'perfect fit' as Lopers' football coach
KEARNEY — Marc Bauer had to step out of the recent MIAA winter meeting to answer an urgent phone call. When he returned, his colleagues could tell by the look on his face. "He's gone, isn't he?" Pittsburg State's Jim Johnson said. "He" was football coach Josh Lynn, and...
southarkansassun.com
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
