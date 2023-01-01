Read full article on original website
fredericksburg.today
First babies in the new year at Mary Washington Healthcare!
Congratulations to Allison and Jared of Dumfries, who welcomed the first baby of the new year born in the Fredericksburg region! Baby girl Nevelyn Noelle was born on New Year’s Day at 1:38 a.m. at Stafford Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 15 ounces. Allison and Jared were not expecting a...
Happy Neuter Year! Anicira Veterinary Center Neutering 150 Male Cats for Free
Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 150 male cats residing in Manassas or Prince William County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine, and microchip. The Happy Neuter Year event will take place on Jan. 11, 2023 and aims to reduce the number of...
mocoshow.com
MCPS Community Message: Welcome Back and Happy New Year
Montgomery County Public Schools sent the following community message on Monday, January 2:. I hope you and your families are enjoying this warm, sunny New Year, and that you’ve had a chance to relax and reflect throughout the winter break. My personal resolution for 2023 is to continually recommit to the importance of the work we do together in service to our students and ultimately for the future of our community.
Augusta Free Press
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville
(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
WJLA
Welcome the first babies of 2023 in the DMV
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A baby boy was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, believed to be the first birth in the New Year in the DC area. Lael, the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni of Silver Spring, weighed 8 lbs....
theburn.com
New ceviche restaurant headed to Loudoun County
A new restaurant specializing in ceviche is on its way to Loudoun County. It will be called Costa Verde Grill & Ceviche Bar and it’s coming to a shopping plaza in Sterling. The location is at the Town Center of Sterling. That’s the Giant grocery store-anchored center at the intersection of Route 7 and Dranesville Road.
'This is like a nightmare' | Family and friends of missing Woodbridge man hold candlelight vigil
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — With no answers about Jose Guerrero's whereabouts, his family and friends have turned to prayer hoping that the young father is found safe and sound. Community members gathered at a Woodbridge shopping center parking lot on New Year's Eve to hold a candlelight vigil to bring the 20-year-old home. His loved ones wore yellow and white to symbolize the faith and hope they still have to find the man they called 'Chepe.'
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Central Position in the Foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Upperville, VA, this Great and Historic Home Listed at $27.5M
The Estate in Upperville is a luxurious home embracing more than two centuries as a political, equestrian and social mecca now available for sale. This home located at 21515 Trappe Rd, Upperville, Virginia; offering 09 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Peter Leonard-morgan (443-254-5530) – Hunt Country Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Upperville.
theburn.com
New Goodwill store in the works for eastern Loudoun
Goodwill is looking to upgrade its services in eastern Loudoun County with a brand new store and donation center. It’s coming to a spot just off busy State Road 28. The 18,000 s.f. project is going to be built at the Guilford Station development near SR28 and West Church Road. That’s the same spot where a 7-Eleven convenience store and The Human Bean drive-thru coffee are located.
mocoshow.com
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
Complaint filed against Prince William planning commission member and his business
Woodbridge VA- A local man says he has filed a complaint with the Labor Board against an Exxon gas station and car service center independently owned and operated by Prince William County Planning Commission member Raheel Sheihk.
theburn.com
Gyro Kitchen Express starts soft opening in Leesburg
A new fast-casual restaurant is quietly opening its doors today at the Leesburg Premium Outlets mall. It’s the start of a soft opening for Gyro Kitchen Express. Back in October, we reported on how the local Gyro Kitchen Express food truck had decided to branch out into a brick-and-mortar location. The new spot is at the far end of the mall, in the same block with Jos A. Banks and the Old Navy outlet store.
This Quaint Town In West Virginia Looks Straight Out Of A Storybook & Has Amazing Nature Views
If you're adventurous and enjoy road trips to offbeat and not-so-touristy destinations, there's a quaint town in West Virginia that could become one of your favorite spots to visit, as it's stocked with interesting anecdotes from U.S. history, lots of ghost stories, and it’s also the perfect destination for outdoor enthusiasts.
WTOP
‘The Emancipation Bells’ — a 65-bell tower and community center planned for SE DC
On Sunday, a historic bell from the Civil War era rang in the New Year at the steps of D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial and plans were announced for a new 65-bell tower and community amphitheater in Southeast. The annual tribute was led by National Bell Festival, which organizes the New...
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Beaches For A Day Trip Near DC
With the Atlantic Ocean, the Chesapeake Bay, and other bodies of water nearby, Washington, DC, is a good launching point for a day at the beach. A couple of the better choices include Sandy Point State Park, Colonial Beach, and Ocean City Beach, amongst others.
theburn.com
New Robeks smoothie shop opens today in Leesburg
It’s a New Year’s Day opening for Loudoun County’s latest smoothie shop. The new Robeks is Leesburg opened for business this morning, January 1. Robeks can be found in the Shops at Russell Branch development. That’s the small center near Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway SE. It’s anchored by a Lowes Home Improvement store and an Aldi discount supermarket.
fox5dc.com
Senior dogs find forever home in Alexandria after forming lifelong bond
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A pair of senior dogs have found a new family just in time for the new year in Alexandria!. Twelve-year-old bonded canine sisters Sophie and Joey have been looking for a new home ever since their lifelong senior owner found herself unable to care for them anymore.
tysonsreporter.com
Jewelry store robbery led to another gun scare at Tysons Corner Center
Fairfax County police are investigating a “smash-and-grab” jewelry store robbery at Tysons Corner Center. The suspect used a hammer to smash display cases at Elite Jewelers, which is on the mall’s first floor near Macy’s, the Fairfax County Police Department reported at 5:53 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 1).
