westernkansasnews.com
Two minor injuries in Finney County accident
Finney County, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Two people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Finney County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by 22-year-old Natosha Meyers of Deerfield and a 2006 Nissan Frontier driven by 41-year-old Anastacio Lopez Rojas of Syracuse were in the inside westbound on US Highway 50, when a non-contact vehicle stopped in front to turn south onto North Kearny County Line Road.
KWCH.com
Armed Garden City man surrenders after 2 1/2-hour standoff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An armed Garden City man surrendered after a 2 1/2 hour standoff that began with his complaint about a power outage at his home. At around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, Garden City police responded to a call for a criminal threat to the city’s administrative staff.. When they arrived there, they were told that 53-year-old Charles Holt called staff and made threatening comments about having the power at his home restored.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Heather Berry
A western Kansas police department is asking for the community’s help with finding a runaway teenager. Heather Berry, 16, left her home Monday in the 2400 block of Dee Avenue – southwest of W. Mary and N. Taylor Avenue – on the northwest side of Garden City. She’s reportedly in contact with a friend, who may be in Wichita, the Garden City Police Department shares.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kailee Thonesavan
A south-central Kansas teenager, missing for nearly two months, may need medical help. Kailee Thonesavan, 16, was last seen on Nov. 10, 2022, in Wichita. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in town or she may travel to Garden City. She may also need medical attention.
Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
Garden City man threatens to shoot officers over a power outage
A 53-year-old Garden City man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Thursday.
WIBW
5 hospitalized after SUV T-bones semi on Kansas highway
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were rushed to the hospital after an SUV t-boned a semi-truck after it ran a stop sign across a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 23 and M Road, near Dodge City, with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
Two arrested after stolen car chase in western Kansas
Two people have been arrested following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in western Kansas early Wednesday morning.
westernkansasnews.com
Two area players selected for 50th Kansas Shrine Bowl
Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On Sunday, the Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl, set to be played on Saturday, July 15, at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays. It will be the 50th annual shrine bowl. Two area athletes...
