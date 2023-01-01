Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
K-9 on 2nd day helps officers find over an ounce of fentanyl, felon arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A 32-year-old felon was arrested in Red Bluff after officers found more than an ounce of fentanyl and about a pound of methamphetamine, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. An officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Antelope Boulevard and Gilmore Road around...
actionnewsnow.com
New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
krcrtv.com
Burglary suspect arrested with help of K9 Duke after hiding in Redding residence
A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday, December 30th, thanks to the security cameras of a Redding resident. Around 3:38 PM yesterday, Redding Police were called to the 1300 block of Harpole road for reports of a residential burglary in progress. When they arrived, the homeowner showed them a live video surveillance of the vacant home, which allegedly showcased an unknown man force his way through the front door of the home.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver killed in Wednesday’s Highway 44 crash identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified an 81-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 44 at the Silver Bridge Road intersection on Wednesday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Virgil Smith of Troy, Montana died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened Wednesday around 2:10 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole
REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
actionnewsnow.com
Roads closed, sandbags available across Northern California as winter storm pushes through
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several roads across Northern California are closed as a strong winter storm barrels through the area. Report flooding, down trees or other needs in Chico at (530) 894-4200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. After hours, call police at (530) 897-4900. For non-immediate infrastructure needs in Chico,...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
krcrtv.com
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
krcrtv.com
Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
actionnewsnow.com
Ten people arrested in Shasta County following complaints regarding nuisance property
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office took ten people into custody on Friday following an operation to deal with a nuisance property that had generated numerous complaints from citizens in the area. Citizens living near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Road in Anderson had submitted numerous complaints...
actionnewsnow.com
Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
actionnewsnow.com
Large crowd expected at Red Bluff’s California Circuit Final Saturday night
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A packed crowd is expected at Saturday’s California Circuit Final in Red Bluff. RC Landingham, Cottonwood’s Nellie Miller, Red Bluff’s Zach Brown and Colby Demo and Cathy Cagliari will be participating in the final. There are almost $200,000 in winnings that will be...
krcrtv.com
Update: 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week has been found
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE: Dec. 27. According to the Red Bluff Police Department, the Juvenile has been located as of Monday at 7:15 p.m. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
actionnewsnow.com
Mercy Medical Center Redding announces first baby of 2023
REDDING, Calif. - Mercy Medical Center in Redding announced the birth of the first baby of 2023. Baby girl Ruth Danette Locke was born at 3:34 a.m., Sunday morning, Mercy Redding officials say. Ruth weighs in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 19 inches tall. Ruth’s parents are...
krcrtv.com
Thanks to winter storm, Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake see positive jump in water levels
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — The Northstate is experiencing a needed winter storm this week and the excess rainfall is already yielding positive results for two primary water resources: Lake Oroville and Shasta Lake. According to the California Department of Water Resources (CDWR) website, Lake Oroville is currently 683 feet high;...
One of California’s Best-Kept Secrets Is an Outdoors Haven
This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.“Here we are,” said Matthew Guthrie, hopping out of his SUV. Guthrie is a guide from Headwaters Adventure Company, an outfitter for all things paddling in Redding, California. We pulled kayaks off the roof as his friendly boxer, Milo, bounces out of his bed in the backseat.We’re at Keswick Reservoir boat ramp along the Sacramento River Rail Trail. The water is choppy at points, but pleasant, and the sun is casting an end of day gold on the hills around me. No one else is...
Comments / 4