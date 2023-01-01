ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

actionnewsnow.com

New sheriff, undersheriff enter office in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County Sheriff Dave Hencratt and Undersheriff Phil Johnston retired on Tuesday. Replacing Hencratt is Sheriff Dave Kain as Undersheriff Jeff Garrett replaced Johnston. The Tehama County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Kain and Undersheriff Garrett are excited to get to work to restore staffing and services...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Burglary suspect arrested with help of K9 Duke after hiding in Redding residence

A suspected burglar was arrested yesterday, December 30th, thanks to the security cameras of a Redding resident. Around 3:38 PM yesterday, Redding Police were called to the 1300 block of Harpole road for reports of a residential burglary in progress. When they arrived, the homeowner showed them a live video surveillance of the vacant home, which allegedly showcased an unknown man force his way through the front door of the home.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed after slamming into a tree in Shasta County

ANDERSON, Calif. - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning when a car ran off the road in Shasta County and slammed into a tree. The collision happened at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Anderson. The CHP said the driver was headed eastbound on Ox Yoke Road in...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver killed in Wednesday’s Highway 44 crash identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified an 81-year-old man who died in a crash on Highway 44 at the Silver Bridge Road intersection on Wednesday. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Virgil Smith of Troy, Montana died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened Wednesday around 2:10 p.m....
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Redding man arrested for DUI after crashing into power pole

REDDING, Calif. 2 P.M. UPDATE - A Redding man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a power pole off Hartnell Avenue on Thursday, according to the Redding Police Department. Police said Dana Antos, 39, was under the influence of drugs while driving his vehicle. Antos crashed his vehicle into...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County

(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Sandbags: prepping for potential flooding in the Northstate

NORTHSTATE, Calif. — Flood watches were in effect across the Northstate as wet weather is expected to pound the area on Wednesday and Thursday. In the aftermath of a powerful atmospheric river that drenched Northern California over New Year’s weekend, and with more wet weather headed to the area there are a few things you can do to prepare.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Canyon Creek Road in Trinity County closes again due to slide

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A rockslide on Canyon Creek Road activated again on Saturday, according to the Trinity County Department of Transportation. The road has been closed until further notice as Dyer Construction has been notified about the slide. Dyer Construction installed a fence around the slide earlier this month...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California

FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
FORTUNA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Mercy Medical Center Redding announces first baby of 2023

REDDING, Calif. - Mercy Medical Center in Redding announced the birth of the first baby of 2023. Baby girl Ruth Danette Locke was born at 3:34 a.m., Sunday morning, Mercy Redding officials say. Ruth weighs in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces. She is 19 inches tall. Ruth’s parents are...
REDDING, CA
TheDailyBeast

One of California’s Best-Kept Secrets Is an Outdoors Haven

This is the latest in our twice-a-month series on underrated destinations, It’s Still a Big World.“Here we are,” said Matthew Guthrie, hopping out of his SUV. Guthrie is a guide from Headwaters Adventure Company, an outfitter for all things paddling in Redding, California. We pulled kayaks off the roof as his friendly boxer, Milo, bounces out of his bed in the backseat.We’re at Keswick Reservoir boat ramp along the Sacramento River Rail Trail. The water is choppy at points, but pleasant, and the sun is casting an end of day gold on the hills around me. No one else is...
REDDING, CA

