Effective: 2023-01-04 09:06:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-05 09:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CST Wednesday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.5 Wed 8 am CST 24.6 24.6 24.6

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO