FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Aurora welcomes New Year's babies in Milwaukee, West Allis, Grafton
MILWAUKEE - Two boys and a girl were welcomed as the first babies born in 2023 at Aurora Health Care facilities in Milwaukee and West Allis. A boy named Caleb was born at 12:11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Aurora Sinai Medical Center to Mom Clela and Dad Nielthaniel of Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, holidays 'will never be the same'
MILWAUKEE - Friends of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres say she was at the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot and killed on Christmas Eve near 29th and Greenfield. Her 7-year-old son was in the back seat at the time. No arrests have been made. After getting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Corners of Brookfield ice bar returning outside BelAir Cantina
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina are teaming up again to bring back the outdoor ice bar. It will open Thursday, Jan. 12. The 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar – featuring ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty drinks – will be located in Market Square.
WISN
Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up
MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
WISN
Thousands welcome in new year with polar plunge
MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people welcomed in the new year Sunday by taking part in the in the annual polar bear plunge at Bradford Beach, and some said this year was much easier than usual. After a night of celebrations, the party continued on the beach Sunday morning for...
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Milwaukee’s deadly record
Milwaukee finished 2022 with another deadly record, at least 215 homicides, according to preliminary data from the Milwaukee Police Department. It was the third straight year Wisconsin’s largest city set a record murder mark. Danari Peer, 20, joined that dubious number on Oct. 5, when police say a former...
ABC7 Chicago
2 killed in Racine shooting at local bar, including owner, New Year's Day
RACINE, Wis. -- Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a Racine, Wisconsin bar that killed two early Sunday morning. Less than three hours into the new year, two people were shot and killed at Rerun's Lounge in Racine, WDJT reported. Officials responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. by...
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
CBS 58
Pick 'n Save donates $37,000 worth of food to Feeding America after truck mishap
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday morning was busy at Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, for a very good reason. An unexpected event led to a major donation that will help our communities. "It's normal that Pick 'n Save donates food to us, but it's not normal how it came to us,"...
kenosha.com
7 best bloody marys in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fun for the whole family at Stain & Scoop
MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Looking for a place to get your creative juices flowing while enjoying a tasty treat? Stain & Scoop is fun for the entire family. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago where they’re serving up DIY and desserts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert's New Year's baby born in Milwaukee 'at stroke of midnight'
MILWAUKEE - A baby girl was welcomed as the first baby born in 2023 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. De’zire Isabella Dior Nash was born "at the stroke of midnight," a hospital spokeswoman said. She weighed in at 5 pounds, 3 ounces. She measured 18 inches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee St. Francis Hospital labor/delivery closed; rally planned
MILWAUKEE - A group of health care workers and nurses is hoping to save the labor and delivery unit at St. Francis. The unit was closed just before Christmas. A rally will be held Wednesday night, Jan. 4. Health care workers are hoping he hears them when they say that closing the unit was a bad idea.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, man in custody; gun, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a pursuit. It happened approximately at 9:23 p.m. The pursuit began in the area of S. 19th Street and W. Becher Street and ended in the area of S. 5th Place and W. Lincoln Avenue when the fleeing vehicle experienced mechanical failure.
WISN
Menomonee Falls man dies, parents injured in crash with impaired driver
MILWAUKEE — A Menomonee Falls man, 52, is dead, and his parents are critically injured after two cars collided violently on New Year's Day morning. WISN 12 News has learned a speeding and impaired driver crashed into their car. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man is under arrest. It was still...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's 1st homicide of 2023; 33rd and Villard shooting
A 17-year-old boy was killed in Milwaukee's first homicide of 2023. A 16-year-old was hurt, along with a 22-year-old man. Both of them were arrested.
WISN
Thieves target blue USPS mailbox in Wauwatosa
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Wauwatosa police last week started a pursuit with a driver who refused to pull over, they didn't know what to expect. The chase ended minutes later in a serious crash and then a foot chase in Milwaukee. Two men were arrested. It was then police discovered their car was full of stolen mail.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash; officer injured, man charged
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to an officer that happened Thursday, Dec. 29. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Marion was the driver, and that he later hit an officer in the head with the officer's baton while being taken into custody.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Holton and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Holton and Keefe on the city's north side Monday morning, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was treated on the scene, officials say. Officers are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
