ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Corners of Brookfield ice bar returning outside BelAir Cantina

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina are teaming up again to bring back the outdoor ice bar. It will open Thursday, Jan. 12. The 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar – featuring ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges and specialty drinks – will be located in Market Square.
BROOKFIELD, WI
WISN

Much of Milwaukee's 'tent city' cleaned up

MILWAUKEE — A massive clean-up has taken downtown Milwaukee's MacArthur Square from a 40-tent homeless encampment to practically empty. "Since Dec. 1, over 95% of the people who were residing in tents in MacArthur Square have actually been placed in more permanent, temporary warming rooms," Street Angels Co-Executive Director Shelly Sarasin told 12 News on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thousands welcome in new year with polar plunge

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people welcomed in the new year Sunday by taking part in the in the annual polar bear plunge at Bradford Beach, and some said this year was much easier than usual. After a night of celebrations, the party continued on the beach Sunday morning for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

PowerUp: Milwaukee’s deadly record

Milwaukee finished 2022 with another deadly record, at least 215 homicides, according to preliminary data from the Milwaukee Police Department. It was the third straight year Wisconsin’s largest city set a record murder mark. Danari Peer, 20, joined that dubious number on Oct. 5, when police say a former...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

2 killed in Racine shooting at local bar, including owner, New Year's Day

RACINE, Wis. -- Officials are investigating a deadly shooting at a Racine, Wisconsin bar that killed two early Sunday morning. Less than three hours into the new year, two people were shot and killed at Rerun's Lounge in Racine, WDJT reported. Officials responded to a call about 2:30 a.m. by...
RACINE, WI
1440 WROK

One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin

Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best bloody marys in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. In honor of National Bloody Mary Day (Jan. 1), Kenosha.com embarked on a county-wide tour in search of the...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fun for the whole family at Stain & Scoop

MUKWONAGO, Wis. - Looking for a place to get your creative juices flowing while enjoying a tasty treat? Stain & Scoop is fun for the entire family. Brian Kramp is in Mukwonago where they’re serving up DIY and desserts.
MUKWONAGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert's New Year's baby born in Milwaukee 'at stroke of midnight'

MILWAUKEE - A baby girl was welcomed as the first baby born in 2023 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. De’zire Isabella Dior Nash was born "at the stroke of midnight," a hospital spokeswoman said. She weighed in at 5 pounds, 3 ounces. She measured 18 inches.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee St. Francis Hospital labor/delivery closed; rally planned

MILWAUKEE - A group of health care workers and nurses is hoping to save the labor and delivery unit at St. Francis. The unit was closed just before Christmas. A rally will be held Wednesday night, Jan. 4. Health care workers are hoping he hears them when they say that closing the unit was a bad idea.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police pursuit, man in custody; gun, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Tuesday, Jan. 3 following a pursuit. It happened approximately at 9:23 p.m. The pursuit began in the area of S. 19th Street and W. Becher Street and ended in the area of S. 5th Place and W. Lincoln Avenue when the fleeing vehicle experienced mechanical failure.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Thieves target blue USPS mailbox in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — When Wauwatosa police last week started a pursuit with a driver who refused to pull over, they didn't know what to expect. The chase ended minutes later in a serious crash and then a foot chase in Milwaukee. Two men were arrested. It was then police discovered their car was full of stolen mail.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police chase, Milwaukee crash; officer injured, man charged

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Wauwatosa police chase, crash and battery to an officer that happened Thursday, Dec. 29. Prosecutors say 31-year-old Patrick Marion was the driver, and that he later hit an officer in the head with the officer's baton while being taken into custody.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting; man wounded near Holton and Keefe

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Holton and Keefe on the city's north side Monday morning, Jan. 2. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. The victim was treated on the scene, officials say. Officers are seeking an unknown shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 18th and North; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and North on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital for non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy