Ohio State-Georgia: David Briggs' quarterly analysis

ATLANTA — Blade sports columnist David Briggs is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Saturday’s Peach Bowl between Ohio State and Georgia. Here are his quarter-by-quarter thoughts as the action unfolds.

FINAL

Wow. What a game. What heartbreak for Ohio State, and all-time what-if.

Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

THIRD QUARTER

■ Early on, the game could not have been more on brand, with the Buckeyes’ strengths and weaknesses writ equally large in the first half.

They couldn’t run the ball against Georgia’s powerhouse front (13 rushes for 10 yards) and couldn’t stop much of anything, yielding big play after big play, overmatched for a second straight game. Their passing was their saving grace.

Ohio State continued throwing in the third quarter and added 10 more points, but the story was its defense. What an answer in holding the Dawgs scoreless.

■ Bad news for the Buckeyes as Harrison goes down with an apparent head injury on a jump ball in the back of the end zone. Looks like targeting in real time, but review says no.

Ohio State 38, Georgia 24

SECOND QUARTER

■ Cool moment in between quarters as the new College Football Hall of Fame class — which includes former Toledo quarterback Chuck Ealey and ex-Rockets coach Gary Pinkel — are recognized at midfield.

■ One of the big questions: Can the Buckeyes run the ball enough against Georgia’s powerhouse rush D to keep the Bulldogs honest? So far, so good. Ohio State opens its third drive with three runs for 11 yards, and closes it with Miyan Williams powering in for a 2-yard TD. Ohio State’s front is more than holding its own, including against Jalen Carter, the Bulldogs’ superstar defensive tackle. Haven’t noticed him much, which is a good sign for the Buckeyes.

■ Whoa, Chambers picks off Bennett in Georgia territory, and the Buckeyes punch it in moments later, as Stroud dances out of trouble and finds Harrison in the end zone again. Buckeyes go ahead, 21-7, and the crowd is stunned.

■ Big-time answer from Georgia. Bennett tosses a 47-yard pass over the top of the Buckeyes’ defense, and Kendall Milton runs it in from 11 yards on the next play.

■ And another answer. Ohio State goes 3-and-out, then Georgia goes 3-and-score. The backbreaker: A 52-yard run by Kenny McIntosh through the heart of the D. Georgia ties it at the 21 and the place is rocking.

■ The hits keep coming for the Buckeyes. Stuffed on 3rd-and-1 at their own 35, they go for it — and Stroud gets it on a keeper — on 4th-and-1, but an illegal motion penalty calls the play back. Ohio State punts.

■ The Buckeyes hold Georgia to a field goal. A moral victory!

■ And now a big victory for Ohio State. With everything going Georgia’s way, the Buckeyes answer with a four-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, punctuated by a 37-yard TD pass from Stroud to Xavier Johnson with 49 seconds left. Ohio State takes the lead into halftime. This has to the the craziest quarter of football since ... well, a few hours ago.

Ohio State 28, Georgia 24

FIRST QUARTER

■ First things first, how ‘bout the Michigan-TCU game? Talk about saving the wildest game of the year for last.

Interesting experience here watching Ohio State fans watch Michigan lose. Most Buckeyes fans I know embraced the idea of a rematch in the national title game. But I suppose it’s one thing to say that and another thing to actually root for your rival. During warmups, the first semifinal game was being shown on the massive video boards, and, every time TCU scored, cheers rang out from the Buckeyes’ faithful, the dream of a rematch replaced in the moment by a visceral schadenfreude.

■ Alright, back to the game here. What a scene in Atlanta. Hard to get a read on the Ohio State-Georgia fan split, seeing as everyone is wearing red and all. But the dome is electric, to say the least.

■ Not a great start for Ohio State. The Buckeyes get the ball first, and, if they were hoping to make a statement, mission failed. They get one first down, but go down quietly, with the drive ending after Stroud is sacked in an empty set.

■ Buckeyes bend but don’t break on Georgia’s first drive. Just when Stetson Bennett looks ready to carve his way into the end zone, linebacker Steele Chambers blows up a third-and-1 and sacks Bennett. Big-time stand for OSU. Georgia settles for — and misses — a 47-yard field goal try.

■ Well, well, well, Ohio State has come to play. Textbook 71-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 31-yard pass from Stroud to Marvin Harrison Jr. Great pass protection early, and big-time plays by Harrison, who already has four catches for 71 yards. A few days ago, former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer told me Harrison is the best player in the country — not just the best receiver — and he’s looking like it early.

■ And the game is on. Georgia answers with a eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Ohio State 7, Georgia 7

Check back for updates.