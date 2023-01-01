ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

5-year-old boy reported missing in September, found dead in Washington

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bYgP_0jzxkHxL00

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a 5-year-old boy who was reported missing back in September was reportedly found in the Yakima River in Washington.

The Yakima Police Department in a news release said on Thursday, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to an area of the Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road in response to a report of human remains found in the Yakima River.

YPD detectives, YCSO detectives, and the Yakima County Coroner reportedly recovered skeletal remains in the area, YPD said.

An autopsy was done on Friday and based on a comparison of dental records, detectives and the coroner’s office were able to determine that the human remains belonged to Lucian Mungia, 5, according to KIRO.

According to KIRO, police said that there is no indication that criminal acts led to the boy’s death.

No further information has been released.

Latest trending news:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Rena Schneider-Crawford
2d ago

It's a long ways from that play area to the river! i still have a hard time with an older brother not saying anything to his dad when Lucian was wandering too far. Also the father should've had him with him at all times. including while changing his baby daughter. I'm so sorry to say this because I'm sure you're absolutely paying the price for not watching more closely. Hopefully this will be a lesson to all parents out there to keep them with you alway's!!So, so sorry sweet angel. RIP alway's! my thought's & prayer's go out to all family & friends. 😢🥰🙏🕊

Reply
5
Rinda Followell
3d ago

can't determine foul play from a skeleton dad needs to be charged for neglect

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Coroner says Lucian’s death an accidental drowning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – Yakima County coroner Jim Curtice says Lucian Munguia’s death was an accidental drowning. Curtice tells NonStop Local an autopsy was completed on December 30, when Lucian’s body was identified using dental records. He says no foul play is suspected in the boy’s death.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
New York Post

Body of 5-year-old missing since September found in the Yakima River

A missing 5-year-old boy with autism has been found dead in a river in Washington state after he vanished in September, authorities said. Lucian Munguia’s remains were discovered Thursday by a resident who was walking their dog near the Yakima River, the Yakima Police Department said. An autopsy conducted Friday determined the remains belonged to the non-verbal boy, who was last seen at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima on Sept. 10. Following a comparison of dental records, police investigators and the county coroner’s office confirmed the remains are those of the 5-year-old. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Friday that the boy...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KFD responds to New Year's Day house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on January 1, the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Benton County Fire District 1 and the Pasco Fire Department responded to a house fire. The fire was reported at 124 East 6th Ave, but was found to actually be at 124C East 5th Ave. The...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Police: Missing Yakima boy’s remains found, no evidence of a crime

WAPATO, Wash. – Lucian Munguia, the boy who disappeared from a Yakima park in September, has been found dead. Lucian’s remains were found near a river in Wapato Thursday afternoon, the family confirmed to KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell Friday. According to the Yakima Police Department, the remains were...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
YAKIMA, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Man Arrested After Standoff on Charges of Raping His Daughter

Yakima police arrested a man charged with raping his daughter following a two-hour standoff Wednesday evening. U.S. Marshal's deputies and Yakima police went to a home in northeast Yakima after learning the 38-year-old man was there around 8:30 p.m., YPD spokesperson Yvette Inzunza said. Yakima SWAT was called out to assist due to the man's prior convictions for firearms possession, and he surrendered without incident after two hours, Inzunza said.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Coroner: Woman found dead outside of Wenatchee motel was not killed by cold weather; body identified

WENATCHEE - After initially reporting that a woman “froze to death” outside a motel in Wenatchee, KPQ now reports that she didn’t die from exposure to cold temperatures. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris told the radio station that 63-year-old Ivy Medina was not frozen after dying in front of the Downtown Inn on Wenatchee Avenue on Christmas morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
Mega 99.3

The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think

In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Where Can You Find the Best Burger in Town? 15 Restaurants Picked By Locals

HUNGRY YET? LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE TO FIND THE BEST BURGERS IN YAKIMA VALLEY. A friend of mine asked me if I was free for lunch and wanted to know what food I was craving. I thought about my favorite lunch options: Mexican food, spicy Pad Thai, and burgers. I went with burgers. I haven’t had a good burger in Yakima Valley in a long time, so when my friend asked me where I wanted to grab a burger I asked for this place*! (see below)
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

New Year's Eve Forecast

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Visibility will be reduced to as much as a ¼ mile in foggy areas with icy conditions on roadways. Slick road conditions tomorrow morning for foggy areas that will easily impact bridges and over passes. Temps tonight...
YAKIMA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
141K+
Followers
150K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy