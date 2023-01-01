Tigers acquire infielder Tyler Nevin from O’s
The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.
In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated left-hander Zach Logue for assignment.
Nevin, 25, hit .197/.299/.261 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 58 games for the Orioles this past season.
Nevin’s father, Phil, played for the Tigers from 1995-97 and is currently the manager of the Los Angeles Angels.
–Field Level Media
More must-reads:
Comments / 2