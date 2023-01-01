ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers acquire infielder Tyler Nevin from O’s

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVMvB_0jzxkEJA00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwCDS_0jzxkEJA00

The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday in exchange for cash considerations.

In a corresponding move, the Tigers designated left-hander Zach Logue for assignment.

Nevin, 25, hit .197/.299/.261 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 58 games for the Orioles this past season.

Nevin’s father, Phil, played for the Tigers from 1995-97 and is currently the manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)

This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees bring back promising outfield prospect Billy McKinney on MiLB deal

The New York Yankees haven’t filled the vacant left field position with a legitimate starter just yet, but they have inked several players to minor league contracts in hopes of creating competition. Their latest signing is Billy McKinney, who spent the 2022 season with the Oakland Athletics, featuring in...
HOMER, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

8 Former Detroit Tigers Players Find New Homes with New Teams

Eight former Detroit Tigers players have recently signed with new teams, including Willi Castro (Minnesota Twins), Niko Goodrum (Boston Red Sox), Sergio Alcantara (Chicago Cubs), James McCann (Baltimore Orioles), Tucker Barnhart (Chicago Cubs), Austin Romine (Cincinnati Reds), Grayson Greiner (Texas Rangers), and Christin Stewart (Chicago White Sox). These players include utility men, shortstops, and catchers, and they have all played for the Tigers in the past, with varying levels of success.
DETROIT, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy