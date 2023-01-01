Lackawanna man killed in fatal accident Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:10 p.m., investigators say a Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on Seneca Street near Kingston Place when, they say, the Impala struck a parked vehicle. The Impala then hit a snowbank before striking a street light.

Authorities say a 54-year-old Lackawanna man was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital where he was later declared deceased.

Investigators say the driver may have suffered a medical issue.

