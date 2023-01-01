ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
UTICA, NY
bodyshopbusiness.com

Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY

Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart

Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy