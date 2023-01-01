Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
cnycentral.com
An AED helped restart Damar Hamlin's heart: The role they play in NYS school athletics
When Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati during a Monday Night Football game between the Bills and the Bengals, Bill Brown nearly got to his feet from the couch in Cicero to help; his training had kicked in. "It scared the 'h' out of me," said Brown. Brown,...
WKTV
Utica standoff on Linwood Place ends peacefully
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A standoff in Utica ended peacefully Monday after authorities responded to a domestic dispute on Linwood Place. Police were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. to find a man barricaded inside a home with a knife. It took officers and SWAT team members five...
bodyshopbusiness.com
Kaeser Opens Factory-Direct Facility in Upstate NY
Kaeser Compressors, Inc. announced it is opening locations in Syracuse and Buffalo to support customers in the central and upstate regions of New York. Kaeser’s factory-direct facilities in Syracuse and Buffalo will serve customers in central and upstate New York with sales, service, parts, engineering and maintenance. “We are...
14-year-old shot in the hand in Syracuse shooting
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police found a 14-year-old shot in the hand after responding to a shooting with injuries call yesterday. On Tuesday, January 3 at 1:28 a.m. in the 500 Block of Delaware Street, Police found the 14-year-old male shot in the hand. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and Police say […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse cardiologist: 'Tuned-in' medical staff didn't waste a moment after cardiac arrest
Dr. Russell Silverman is a cardiologist at St. Joseph's Health in Syracuse. He says his day started with conversations with his colleagues about the moment Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest. "This didn't seem to be harder than any other hit that we've seen but obviously, something...
Man dies at Syracuse hospital after being shot in Utica, another man in critical condition
Utica, N.Y. -- Two 25-year-old men were shot in Utica Monday night, police said. One man died after being transferred to a Syracuse hospital. The other man remains in critical condition. William Morris, 25, of Utica, died after being shot in the head, according to a news release from Utica...
16-year-old girl stabbed in fight of over 100 people at Syracuse gas station, police say
Note: Syracuse.com’s Jules Struck contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after she was stabbed during a fight among 100 young people outside a Syracuse gas station this weekend, police said. The disturbance happend at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at 201...
14-hour standoff in Syracuse ends with arrest; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 3)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 48; Low: 40. Windy and mild with some rain. See 5-day forecast. Syracuse Police block off an area near a Shuart Avenue home that was the site of a 14-hour standoff on Monday. (Rylee Kirk photo)
cnycentral.com
14-year-old recovering after getting shot in the hand early Tuesday in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police responded early Tuesday morning to the 500 block of Delaware Street in the Skunk City neighborhood for a shooting with injuries call. At the scene, officers located a 14-year-old boy who had been shot in the hand, police said. The victim was brought to...
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
Update: Syracuse police in standoff near James and Teall, police robot now brought in
Update 3 p.m.: Syracuse police have brought in a robotic device commonly used to enter buildings and search buildings instead of officers. Sometimes they are used to communicate with a person too. A man can now be seen on a porch of the home where police have been trying to...
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
cnycentral.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
iheart.com
Three Syracuse Natives Accused of Stealing From Canandaigua Area Walmart
Three people from the Syracuse area are facing charges in the theft of hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Walmart near Canandaigua. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the three suspects had already been banned from all Walmart stores. They were charged Saturday with conspiracy, and one was additionally...
cnycentral.com
Utica Police Officers hear gunshots, arrive on scene to two fatally injured men
UTICA, N.Y. — A shooting in Utica late Monday night has left one dead and one in critical condition. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., Utica Police Patrol officers on the scene of an unrelated call heard numerous shots fired coming from the area of the 1200 block of Seymore Ave.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout Roundup: Top crimes of 2022 in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rolling into the new year, it’s time we take a look back at the top neighborhood crimes in 2022, in order to possibly avoid them in the future. Our survey of local police departments make it clear; if you want to keep you home and yourself safe this year, you need to ditch some bad habits.
