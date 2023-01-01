CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — The Chilhowie Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect after an apparent armed robbery that happened on Saturday. According to police, the suspect arrived at Goodman Jewelers just after 10 a.m. and showed a gun and then left with jewelry. The suspect is said to have left in a black Honda HRV.

CHILHOWIE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO