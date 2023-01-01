ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Update: All boil water notices lifted in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: All boil water notices have been lifted for Jonesborough Utility System customers, officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The water is back on for all Jonesborough utility customers, and one of the last boil water notices has been lifted for areas south of Highway 11E. But a few neighborhoods are still waiting for test results to stop boiling their water.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
BRISTOL, VA
New restaurant owned by 'Hell's Kitchen' runner-up Chef T coming to Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A new restaurant owned and operated by Chef T, the runner-up of "Hell's Kitchen" season 14, is coming to downtown Bristol, Virginia. Torrece Gregoire's (aka "Chef T") restaurant is called Union 41 and will be located at 171 Piedmont Avenue. "Chef T aims to connect the family and farm back to the restaurant dinner table in a historic Greyhound bus station from the late 1930s," according to a Facebook post.
BRISTOL, VA
Man dead after shooting in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (1/2 10:30 p.m.) - A man is dead after a shooting in Kingsport, according to police. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in the Sevier Terrace area Monday night. According to police, one adult male is dead from...
KINGSPORT, TN
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
KINGSPORT, TN
Greeneville woman charged with 6 counts of statutory rape

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville woman has been charged with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Police began their investigation in October 2022 following a report that 42-year-old Myranda Stevens had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Convicted killer formerly on death row arrested in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man who was once on death row for a murder conviction in the 1980s is back in jail. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, was arrested on a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. Williams is currently being held without bond on charges of tampering with...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City man charged with murder following shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police responded to the 1900 block of Lone Oak Road at around 9:15 p.m. Officers found 32-year-old Elijah Berry dead. An...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Man killed in Kingsport shooting identified, person of interest in custody

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The man shot and killed in Kingsport Monday night has been identified by the Kingsport Police Department. Officers responded to an alleyway behind the 1200 block of West Sullivan Street in the Sevier Terrace area shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. Police said 57-year-old Mark Miller was found dead. Authorities added he was shot multiple times.
KINGSPORT, TN
Chilhowie Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — The Chilhowie Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect after an apparent armed robbery that happened on Saturday. According to police, the suspect arrived at Goodman Jewelers just after 10 a.m. and showed a gun and then left with jewelry. The suspect is said to have left in a black Honda HRV.
CHILHOWIE, VA
Emory & Henry women's basketball falls to Concord

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — After trailing by 21 points at halftime, Emory & Henry closed the deficit to single digits but ultimately fell short against Concord 81-70. Sullivan Central grad Breanna Yarber scored a game-high 20 points while Greeneville High grad Brylee Jones pitched in with 12 points. Abbie...
EMORY, VA
Depth could be a difference maker for ETSU when SoCon play begins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A big part of the ETSU women's basketball team's success has been their depth. During non-conference play, the Bucs have brought as many as eight players off the bench for significant minutes. On Sunday against Concord, all 11 players scored. And as ETSU heads...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ETSU confidence growing after two road wins

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two things that've plagued ETSU this season are games decided by one possession and games that are played on the road. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver says the Bucs took a step in the right direction winning their first two conference games against Wofford and VMI, both games that were on the road.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

