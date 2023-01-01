Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Update: All boil water notices lifted in Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: All boil water notices have been lifted for Jonesborough Utility System customers, officials announced Tuesday afternoon. The water is back on for all Jonesborough utility customers, and one of the last boil water notices has been lifted for areas south of Highway 11E. But a few neighborhoods are still waiting for test results to stop boiling their water.
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School gym flooring damaged after sprinkler pipe bursts
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Four schools within the Washington County, Tennessee School system are facing damage after flooding due to bursting pipes from the cold weather. School officials are saying the damage to the gym flooring at Daniel Boone High School is irreparable. That's just something that we...
wcyb.com
Drive-by shooting damages vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that damaged vehicles in Bristol, Virginia, Monday night. According to the police department, officers responded to a home near the intersection of Meadow Drive and Garden Lane at 7:30 p.m. No one was injured, but officers believe the shots...
wcyb.com
New restaurant owned by 'Hell's Kitchen' runner-up Chef T coming to Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A new restaurant owned and operated by Chef T, the runner-up of "Hell's Kitchen" season 14, is coming to downtown Bristol, Virginia. Torrece Gregoire's (aka "Chef T") restaurant is called Union 41 and will be located at 171 Piedmont Avenue. "Chef T aims to connect the family and farm back to the restaurant dinner table in a historic Greyhound bus station from the late 1930s," according to a Facebook post.
wcyb.com
Man dead after shooting in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — UPDATE: (1/2 10:30 p.m.) - A man is dead after a shooting in Kingsport, according to police. Patrol officers and detectives responded to the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue in the Sevier Terrace area Monday night. According to police, one adult male is dead from...
wcyb.com
Teenage victim identified in fatal Johnson City shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A 19-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting in Johnson City that occurred early Sunday morning. Ja'Shon Yates, of Kingsport, was killed, according to Johnson City Lt. Don Shepard. Police said the shooting happened at Monarch Apartments and there...
wcyb.com
Vehicle shot in Kingsport, investigation underway, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A vehicle was shot in Kingsport and an investigation is underway, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a shots fired report in the area of Robertson Street and Nelson Street at around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers found spent shell casings in the area and an apparently unoccupied vehicle was found to have been shot.
wcyb.com
Doctor: Performing CPR and using an AED increase survival chance when done early
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Local doctors say early treatment can make all the difference in a cardiac medical emergency, and classes on CPR and how to use an AED are available in our region. Dr. Daniel Lewis said every minute is crucial, and while he says what happened to...
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman charged with 6 counts of statutory rape
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Greeneville woman has been charged with six counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. Police began their investigation in October 2022 following a report that 42-year-old Myranda Stevens had an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.
wcyb.com
Convicted killer formerly on death row arrested in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man who was once on death row for a murder conviction in the 1980s is back in jail. Stephen Leon Williams, 71, was arrested on a traffic stop in Kingsport on Monday. Williams is currently being held without bond on charges of tampering with...
wcyb.com
Johnson City man charged with murder following shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a shooting that occurred on Tuesday night, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Police responded to the 1900 block of Lone Oak Road at around 9:15 p.m. Officers found 32-year-old Elijah Berry dead. An...
wcyb.com
Man killed in Kingsport shooting identified, person of interest in custody
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The man shot and killed in Kingsport Monday night has been identified by the Kingsport Police Department. Officers responded to an alleyway behind the 1200 block of West Sullivan Street in the Sevier Terrace area shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. Police said 57-year-old Mark Miller was found dead. Authorities added he was shot multiple times.
wcyb.com
Chilhowie Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WCYB) — The Chilhowie Police Department is asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect after an apparent armed robbery that happened on Saturday. According to police, the suspect arrived at Goodman Jewelers just after 10 a.m. and showed a gun and then left with jewelry. The suspect is said to have left in a black Honda HRV.
wcyb.com
Emory & Henry women's basketball falls to Concord
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — After trailing by 21 points at halftime, Emory & Henry closed the deficit to single digits but ultimately fell short against Concord 81-70. Sullivan Central grad Breanna Yarber scored a game-high 20 points while Greeneville High grad Brylee Jones pitched in with 12 points. Abbie...
wcyb.com
Depth could be a difference maker for ETSU when SoCon play begins
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A big part of the ETSU women's basketball team's success has been their depth. During non-conference play, the Bucs have brought as many as eight players off the bench for significant minutes. On Sunday against Concord, all 11 players scored. And as ETSU heads...
wcyb.com
ETSU confidence growing after two road wins
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two things that've plagued ETSU this season are games decided by one possession and games that are played on the road. ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver says the Bucs took a step in the right direction winning their first two conference games against Wofford and VMI, both games that were on the road.
wcyb.com
Accused Mendota serial killer pleads guilty to 3 murders, sentenced to life in prison
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The accused Mendota serial killer was sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three murders that occurred in March 2019, according to Washington County Commonwealth's Attorney Josh Cumbow. James Michael Wright killed Athena Hopson, Elizabeth Vanmeter, and Jocelyn Alsup. Wright had been...
Comments / 0