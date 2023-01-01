ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Rain picks back up Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The dreary, rainy weather continues, so keep those umbrellas and raincoats handy. Details below…. Don’t forget your rain gear again as you head out the door Wednesday. It may not be raining harder than a light mist or drizzle in the morning, but it’ll pick back up later in the afternoon.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Does slow start to Winter mean more of the same for CNY?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) We are into early January and Syracuse has had just barely 20” of snow for the season, less than half of normal and the ground is bare. Here are some numbers that aren’t too pleasant for winter enthusiasts going forward. We looked back at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

CNY's first ever self-serve beer wall, Harvey's Garden opens in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Harvey's Garden started out as an idea in Common Councilor Michael Greene's head, but now his dream has come to fruition. "I was traveling in Boulder, Colorado and I went to a place called Ray Back Collective that was an old warehouse that got converted to a food truck park," said Greene "Through my work on the city council I got to know a lot of the food trucks, I knew they didn’t have a dedicated space in the city of Syracuse or Onondaga County so I actually came across this warehouse and went about trying to convert it to a food truck park."
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville teen's season to remember with the Syracuse football team

Baldwinsville, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Baldwinsville teen who has cerebral palsy, became an official member of the Syracuse football team through Team Impact in August. Team Impact is a non-profit organization that pairs children facing serious illness and disability with college athletic teams across the country. Becoming involved with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

ESPN moves Syracuse basketball game vs. Louisville to ESPNews

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse men’s basketball game against Louisville tonight has been moved from ESPNU to ESPNews. The move comes as ESPN reshuffles its lineup of shows across its many platforms to accommodate an expanded edition of SportsCenter. Much of the SportsCenter news program will focus on the status of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against Cincinnati and remains hospitalized.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Cayuga County offering home lead check

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the month of January, the Cayuga County Health Department Lead Poisoning Prevention Program will offer no-cost home assessments to the residents of Cayuga County. This applies to those live in houses, apartments and mobile homes. According to the Cayuga County Health Department, any...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Cover Story – Dr. Kathryn Anderson: From Minnesota to Thailand to Syracuse, new health commissioner focused on improving public health

Dr. Kathryn Anderson began her role as the county health commissioner in early November 2022, succeeding Dr. Indu Gupta who served the Onondaga county for more than seven years. The role is one Dr. Anderson is immensely passionate about but not one she expected taking when moving her family to Syracuse in 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy