Saint Louis, MO

Blues end 2022 with 5-2 loss to Wild

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season.

Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves.

Minnesota has earned at least one point in eight of its last nine games.

Calle Rosen and Robert Bortuzzo scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington stopped 27 of 31 shots, falling to 7-2-1 in 10 career starts against the Wild.

The Blues pulled Binnington with 5:49 remaining. Greenway scored his second goal of the season into an empty net 1:45 later to give Minnesota a three-goal cushion.

Spurgeon gave the Wild a 4-2 lead with his fifth goal 49 seconds into the third period.

Bortuzzo scored his first of the season 5:01 into the second but Hartman followed with his second of the game and fourth of the season 12 seconds later to put the Wild back up 3-2.

Hartman scored his first goal of the game early in the second after Frederick Gaudreau intercepted the puck from Binnington behind his net to put the Wild ahead 2-1.

Dumba scored his fourth goal of the season 13:02 into the first period to tie it 1-all.

Rosen scored on a feed from Robert Thomas 5:41 into the game. Rosen has scored in each of his last three games, and has a career-best five goals in 20 games this season after scoring just two in his previous 38 NHL games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko left with an upper-body injury after blocking a shot with his right hand in the first period. Tarasenko missed Thursday night’s game against Chicago due to illness.

CHIP-INS

St. Louis defensemen have seven goals over the team’s last five games. … Binnington played in his 28th game, tying Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers for most by a goaltender this season. … Minnesota has earned a point in 24 of its last 38 games against St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Blues: Play at Toronto to open a four-game trip Tuesday night.

