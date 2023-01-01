Read full article on original website
Did Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford Date in Real Life?
Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand starred in 'The Way We Were,' a romantic film whose leads shared so much chemistry that fans wondered if sparks flew off-screen too.
Kirk Douglas quit Rambo mid-filming when his scenes were cut
The late, great American actor Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and had many a starring roles to his name during his time in Hollywood. One action movie in particular that he cannot put his name to though, is Rambo, after the legendary actor quit the project mid-filming, due to his scenes being cut.
Remembering the stars we lost in 2022
It was a brutal year for celebrity deaths. Those lost in 2022 included legendary comedians, beloved actors, iconic musicians, and a few up-and-coming performers gone far too soon. Let's take a look back and remember the stars we mourned this year: Peter Bogdanovich Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated director of films like The Last Picture Show and Paper Moon, died on Jan. 6 at 82 from natural causes. On top of his filmmaking career, he was also known for some acting roles, including when he played a psychotherapist on The Sopranos. "He was a dear friend and a champion of cinema," said The...
Stanley Kubrick And Tom Cruise Pushed TAR's Todd Field To Start Directing His Own Movies
Todd Field is once again in Academy Award conversations thanks to his work on "Tár." The psychological drama stars Cate Blanchett as the titular world-famous composer has been described as one of the tensest films to come out of 2022, and audiences shouldn't be surprised if it snags a couple of Oscar nominations later in 2023. Blanchett has already been nominated for a Golden Globe, with plenty of other outlets praising her performance, in particular (via NBC News). However, the movie only managed to come together under the watchful eye of Field.
James Cameron Needs To Resurrect The Terminator Franchise (& Why The Time Is Ripe For It)
With the highly successful theatrical release of "Avatar: The Way of Water," famed Hollywood director James Cameron has returned to the box office summit that he's climbed so many times before. The sequel to his record-shattering 2009 sci-fi adventure is also his first directorial venture since "Avatar," and Cameron spent many of those interim years preparing for "The Way of Water" and its intended sequels (per Time).
Celebrity deaths 2022: Remembering the actors, musicians and other famous people who died this year
From Hollywood legends and heads of state to beloved stars who left us too soon, 2022 marked the passing of many notable celebrities and other individuals. As we near the end of the year, we once again take the time to look back at those famous individuals we have lost in the past year. Check out our slideshows to learn more about those stars who have passed on in 2022.
John Wayne Realized He Made a ‘Terrible Mistake’ Rejecting an Iconic Role That Went to Clint Eastwood
Actor John Wayne felt terrible regret after turning down an iconic movie role that ultimately went to fellow Western star Clint Eastwood.
'Avatar' star Sam Worthington says he lost 'Green Lantern' role after questioning the film: 'It didn't make much sense to me'
Worthington spoke to Variety about nearly landing the lead roles in "Casino Royale" and "Green Lantern."
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Why Kate Winslet Believes Titanic Was ‘A Terrifying Experience’ For James Cameron
Kate Winslet reunites with Jim Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, but reflected on Titanic when we recently spoke.
Tom Cruise to Present Jerry Bruckheimer with the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Filmmaker Award – Film News in Brief
Tom Cruise will present Jerry Bruckheimer with the Motion Picture Sound Editors’ Filmmaker Award on Feb. 26. Cruise and Bruckheimer’s working relationship dates back more than three decades, to the original “Top Gun,” the highest-grossing film of 1986. “Tom Cruise is the perfect presenter as we honor Jerry Bruckheimer and his incredible contributions to the world of film and television,” said MPSE President Mark A. Lanza. “We are thrilled to host these two screen legends as we celebrate the Golden Reel Awards’ Platinum Anniversary.” Tom Cruise’s appearance is one of many special features planned for this year’s Golden Reel Awards. For the...
The Best Movies of 2022
Two years ago when theater chains were closing and huge films were debuting in our living rooms, it might've been hard to imagine a movie year as harmonious as this. But yet, even if things will never be as they once were, we're inching closer back to equilibrium and 2022 is proof positive. The list below represents a pretty even mix of true-blue silver screen smashes, a few streaming originals and some smaller but no less entertaining films that might've been easier to see at home if you couldn't make it to your local arthouse theater. From a blockbuster three decades in the making, to James Cameron's triumphant return, these are our picks for the best movies of the year.
Adapting Stephen King's The Stand: How The 2020 Miniseries Adds To The Legacy Of The Apocalypse-Centric Epic
A deep look at the 2020 remake of The Stand, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Amber Heard.
What 'Avatar' does (and doesn't) tell us about going to the movies
Like "Titanic" a quarter-century ago (which is a lifetime in media years), "Avatar: The Way of Water" is swimming against the usual box-office tides -- triumphantly so. Yet searching for lessons in the film's commercial success as the industry seeks beacons of hope about movie-going defies simple answers in much the way Pandora's floating islands defy gravity.
'The Last of Us' Movie by Sam Raimi That Never Happened
Hollywood has been trying for years to bring popular video game properties to life on both the big and small screen, and the results haven’t always been pretty. Between disasters like Doom, Need for Speed, Max Payne, Assassin’s Creed, and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, it seemed like video games simply didn’t translate into more straightforward narratives. However, the last few years have seen an uptick in the quality of video game-inspired projects with Uncharted, Sonic the Hedgehog, Paramount+’s Halo, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and Werewolves Within. HBO’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us hopes to be the best of them all, but before Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin got his hands on the material, a cinematic version was considered.
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor James Arness Turned Down a John Wayne Epic to Keep Playing Matt Dillon
James Arness took his role on 'Gunsmoke' so seriously that he turned down a part in an Oscar-winning John Wayne movie.
‘The Traitors’ Trailer Turns a Thrilling Murder Mystery Into a Reality Show
Peacock has released a new trailer for The Traitors, a new unscripted reality show hosted by Alan Cumming. The series follows a group of participants who must work to get a huge cash prize, unaware that traitors are plotting to steal the money. The trailer introduces the wild concept of...
How to watch John Wayne’s movies in order
Of American actors who have defined cinema and a genre itself, few are as iconic as John Wayne. Actually named Marion Robert Morrison, he appeared in more than 100 films throughout his life and won an Oscar. Such a legacy can be difficult to dissect, and below is what you need to know before you decide to sit down and watch a few, assuming you ever do.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: The Deadites Return in Gory Fifth Installment of Horror Franchise
The “Evil Dead” franchise has risen, and it’s looking positively groovy. The official trailer for “Evil Dead Rise,” the fifth installment in the cult classic horror film franchise launched by Sam Raimi, was released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday. The film is directed by Lee Cronin, best known for his 2019 horror film “The Hole in the Ground,” and stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan as Ellie and Beth, two sisters who reunite after years apart when Beth visits Ellie and her three children in Los Angeles. While exploring Ellie’s apartment building, the women discover the Naturom Demonto, or the “Book...
