Oxford, MS

hailstate.com

A Most Valuable Bowl-Dog

TAMPA, Fla. – The first play of the fourth quarter was about to go down in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl and it was a big one. Mississippi State was trailing Illinois 10-3 at the time, but the Bulldogs were going for it on 4th-and-2 from the Fighting Illini 8-yard line. It was crunch time.
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 8 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – Mississippi State hits the road and faces another NCAA NET Quad 1 opportunity as the Bulldogs travel to No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are opening up SEC action against back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time in program...
KNOXVILLE, TN
theunderdogtribune.com

WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach

Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
STARKVILLE, MS
hailstate.com

No. 22 State Tops Illinois In ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. – Mississippi State scored 16 fourth-quarter points as the No. 22 Bulldogs came from behind to top Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday at Raymond James Stadium. MSU's Massimo Biscardi broke a 10-all tie with a 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. The Bulldogs...
STARKVILLE, MS
WREG

Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

And the Morgan Wallen tickets winner is….

Kim Crane of Carthage is the BIG winner of the Morgan Wallen tickets giveaway from Claude Julians. Crane’s named was pulled Tuesday morning from a box overflowing with entries at Claude Julians Clothing Store. The tickets will send Crane and a guest to the Morgan Wallen concert Saurday, April...
CARTHAGE, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab

Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Severe Storm and Tornado Warning issued for Tippah County- January 3, 2023

Tipopah County is under both a severe storm and Tornado warning on January 3rd. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Mississippi until 9:45 AM CST. At 9:01 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Blue Mountain to near Etta to 6 miles east of Denmark, moving northeast at 45 mph. These thunderstorms have the potential to bring 60 mph wind gusts, which may cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Some of the areas that may be affected include New Albany, Ripley, Blue Mountain, Jumpertown, Keownville, Theo, Etta, Gravestown, Pinedale, Thaxton, Hickory Flat, Falkner, Myrtle, Dumas, Shari, Murry, Graham, Esperanza, Pumpkin Center, and Bethel.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto

Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

