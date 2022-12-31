Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
A Most Valuable Bowl-Dog
TAMPA, Fla. – The first play of the fourth quarter was about to go down in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl and it was a big one. Mississippi State was trailing Illinois 10-3 at the time, but the Bulldogs were going for it on 4th-and-2 from the Fighting Illini 8-yard line. It was crunch time.
hailstate.com
Gameday: Five Things To Know MSU-No. 8 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE – Mississippi State hits the road and faces another NCAA NET Quad 1 opportunity as the Bulldogs travel to No. 8 Tennessee on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are opening up SEC action against back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time in program...
theunderdogtribune.com
WATCH: Mississippi State’s perfect hype video pays tribute to Mike Leach
Following Mike Leach’s death, a number of football programs have been paying tribute to the Pirate. His innovation and quirky humor were beloved throughout this sport and he radically changed the way that people approach football all across the country. And even though he only spent three seasons in...
hailstate.com
No. 22 State Tops Illinois In ReliaQuest Bowl
TAMPA, Fla. – Mississippi State scored 16 fourth-quarter points as the No. 22 Bulldogs came from behind to top Illinois 19-10 in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday at Raymond James Stadium. MSU's Massimo Biscardi broke a 10-all tie with a 27-yard field goal with four seconds remaining. The Bulldogs...
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
breezynews.com
And the Morgan Wallen tickets winner is….
Kim Crane of Carthage is the BIG winner of the Morgan Wallen tickets giveaway from Claude Julians. Crane’s named was pulled Tuesday morning from a box overflowing with entries at Claude Julians Clothing Store. The tickets will send Crane and a guest to the Morgan Wallen concert Saurday, April...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
Tornado confirmed in North Mississippi as severe weather sweeps the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Good Tuesday Morning!. A tornado was confirmed near Olive Branch, Miss., early Tuesday morning. FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 9 AM. TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 11 AM. Grab the umbrella and take it slow on the roadways. It’s a wet start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon...
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Highway Patrol reports two fatalities over New Year’s weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked two fatal crashes over the New Year’s holiday weekend, both were in North Mississippi. The period ran from Friday morning to Monday at midnight. During that time, MHP issued more than 8,000 citations along with 167 for impaired driving and 203 crashes. Of those...
wcbi.com
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (WCBI) – Here is an update to a story we have been following. Three children who were reported missing in Pontotoc County have been located safe in Missouri. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Hazelie Payne, Eden Payne, and Willow Payne...
americanmilitarynews.com
Virginia Ingellis, WWII veteran and Mississippi’s first female American Legion post commander, dies at 96
Northeast Mississippi has lost one of its few remaining World War II veterans and a notable member of Mississippi military history. Virginia Ingellis, a World War II veteran and the first female American Legion post commander in Mississippi, died on Dec. 8. She was 96 years old. Ingellis was born...
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
tippahnews.com
Severe Storm and Tornado Warning issued for Tippah County- January 3, 2023
Tipopah County is under both a severe storm and Tornado warning on January 3rd. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Mississippi until 9:45 AM CST. At 9:01 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Blue Mountain to near Etta to 6 miles east of Denmark, moving northeast at 45 mph. These thunderstorms have the potential to bring 60 mph wind gusts, which may cause damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Some of the areas that may be affected include New Albany, Ripley, Blue Mountain, Jumpertown, Keownville, Theo, Etta, Gravestown, Pinedale, Thaxton, Hickory Flat, Falkner, Myrtle, Dumas, Shari, Murry, Graham, Esperanza, Pumpkin Center, and Bethel.
NWS confirms tornado touchdown in DeSoto County Tuesday morning
OLIVE BRANCH, Mississippi — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in DeSoto County, Mississippi, early Tuesday morning. Minor damage was reported after the tornado touched down near Olive Branch, Mississippi. The tornado confirmation came after survey teams from the National Weather Service analyzed the damage...
wtva.com
MHP: Two deaths reported during New Year's weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) reported two fatal crashes during its New Year’s Travel Enforcement Period which began on Dec. 30 and ended on Monday, Jan. 2. MHP troopers issued 8,037 citations and made 164 DUI arrests. The two fatal crashes resulted in two deaths....
North Mississippi’s first medical marijuana dispensary opens following challenges
HERNANDO, Miss. — It was a historic day for North Mississippi. Dozens of people gathered for a ribbon cutting at Herbal Alchemy Dispensary in Hernando on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first medical cannabis dispensary to open in this part of the state. The owners said the idea for...
desotocountynews.com
Baby girl is first 2023 newborn at Baptist-DeSoto
Photo: Little Kamauri Anderson and mother Brenda Pegues of Holly Springs. Kamauri is the first baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto for 2023. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The first reported new bundle of joy for 2023 in DeSoto County is a little girl born the morning of New Year Day. The first...
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
