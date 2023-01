The Denver Nuggets haven't won a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves since Oct. 30 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. Denver might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Target Center. Averaging 124.33333333333333333333333333 points in their past three games, the Nuggets' high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so the Timberwolves better be ready for a challenge.

