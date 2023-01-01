Read full article on original website
Look: Mother Of Ohio State Kicker Has A Message For Fans
Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes nearly upset the Georgia Bulldogs in a College Football Playoff semifinal showdown. The game came down to one final kick as Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a 50-yard attempt in the final seconds. Unfortunately, Ruggles missed the kick wide left and Georgia won the game by a final score of 42-41.
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Georgia football fans create epic Larry Munson tributes following OSU win
On Saturday, Georgia football defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in a game that fans will still be talking about 30 years from now. Despite trailing for most of the game, the Dawgs outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory. They also got a...
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties
Ohio State coach Ryan Day will reportedly make a significant change to how things are run within the program next season. According to Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN, Day said he intends to give up play-calling duties next season to give himself more time to manage all aspects of the Ohio State program. Day apparently made... The post Report: Ryan Day makes big decision about play-calling duties appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat
Look around the NCAA women’s basketball landscape and there are similarities. Most teams play a heavy rotation of seven to eight players in any given game. Outside of non-conference outlier performances where a program is dramatically better than another, coaches rely on starters and a select two or three reserves to execute a team’s game plan. When injuries or poor runs of play creep into the equation, there’s a potential for disaster.
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
KJ Bolden, No. 1 safety in 2024 Class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 15
KJ Bolden is one of the top players in the Class of 2024 and he will announce his college decision soon. He whittled his impressive offer list to 15 Sunday afternoon, including 3 B1G schools in the fray. Bolden included Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. USC, which will soon...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Governor Dewine and Governor from Georgia Make Bet Ahead of Playoff Game
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp placed a friendly wager ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal between The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. This year, Governor DeWine offered some of Ohio’s famous buckeye candies from Marsha’s...
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
