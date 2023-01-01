Read full article on original website
Justin Shimp
3d ago
I agree they had a couple bad calls during the game, that could have potentially changed who won the game. But Michigan did not show up hardly at all in the first half we played terrible football.
Reply(1)
17
J Arc
3d ago
Always blame the officials. If you listen to the players after the game they admit they made too many mistakes and didn't play as well as they could have. So all you armchair refes that had hours if free time to analyze each play, get a life.
Reply(2)
9
Big MR
3d ago
I can’t stand when there is instant replay, slow motion video, and you still get the call wrong!
Reply(2)
12
