ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Smith has 20 as Radford knocks off Presbyterian 69-51

By Data Scrive
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X67Np_0jzxh3id00

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford’s 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday.

Smith shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (7-8). Bryan Antoine scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Madiaw Niang was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Highlanders ended a five-game slide with the victory.

Marquis Barnett finished with 12 points for the Blue Hose (5-10). Crosby James added 10 points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had seven points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Radford hosts South Carolina Upstate and Presbyterian visits Winthrop.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Gamecocks fall at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Reserve Ezra Manjon scored 24 points and fellow backup Liam Robbins scored 22 points and Vanderbilt used overtime to create safe space for an 83-79 win over South Carolina on Tuesday night. In an SEC opener for both teams, Vanderbilt (8-6, 1-0) built its largest lead of the game at 82-75 with […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WSPA 7News

Clemson’s Tyson shares ACC weekly honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson graduate forward Hunter Tyson and Pitt graduate guard Jamarius Burton were named Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, while Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was tabbed the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks. ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Number one USC rallies past Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored a career-high 31 points and No. 1 South Carolina recovered after trailing throughout the first half to beat Georgia 68-51 on Monday night. Aliyah Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, scored a season-low four points, her second consecutive game in single figures. Boston made only one of […]
ATHENS, GA
WJHL

Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSPA 7News

Clemson DL Bresee declares for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee declared for the NFL Draft Monday, bringing to an end his three-year Tiger career. Bresee made the announcement via social media: Bresee was limited to 10 games this past season due to both illness and personal tragedy. He lost his teenage sister Ella, who battled cancer, […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Pet of the Week: Carl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Carl. Carl is a 6-month-old kitten. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. It costs $50 to adopt Carl, which includes all of his vaccines and spayed fees. If you are interested in adopting Carl, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WVNT-TV

Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook. First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men...
PENHOOK, VA
WSET

Pulaski Co. team rescues capsized kayaker in Claytor Lake

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Pulaski County team rescued a kayaker in Claytor Lake on Tuesday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Pulaski County Special Operations Team was called to the lake for a kayaker that had capsized and was still in the water. Crews said a nearby kayaker...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fire Marshal investigating home fire in Rocky Mount

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A house fire is under investigation after crews responded to Taylor Tree Road in Rocky Mount. The Franklin County Department of Public Safety says on Dec. 29 around 9 p.m. a call came in for a house fire. Firefighters say when crews got there they found a one-story home fully covered in flames.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy