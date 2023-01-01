Smith has 20 as Radford knocks off Presbyterian 69-51
RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford’s 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday.
Smith shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (7-8). Bryan Antoine scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Madiaw Niang was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Highlanders ended a five-game slide with the victory.
Marquis Barnett finished with 12 points for the Blue Hose (5-10). Crosby James added 10 points for Presbyterian. Kobe Stewart also had seven points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Radford hosts South Carolina Upstate and Presbyterian visits Winthrop.
