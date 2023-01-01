ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

Western Carolina wins 79-67 over Furman

By Data Scrive
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OP27_0jzxh04S00

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson scored 17 points as Western Carolina beat Furman 79-67 on Saturday night.

Jackson shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (8-7, 1-1 Southern Conference). Russell Jones added 15 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had three steals. Vonterius Woolbright shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points. Bernard Pelote had 14 on 6-of-9 shooting.

Garrett Hien led the Paladins (10-5, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Mike Bothwell added 18 points for Furman. In addition, Jalen Slawson had 16 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Western Carolina visits East Tennessee State while Furman hosts Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Clemson’s Tyson shares ACC weekly honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Clemson graduate forward Hunter Tyson and Pitt graduate guard Jamarius Burton were named Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, while Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was tabbed the ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time in the last four weeks. ACC men’s basketball weekly honors are determined by a […]
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney defends against harsh critics

The Clemson Tigers suffered a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Saturday, leading many to blast Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for the tough loss and the lackluster season. For the past few years, Clemson had established itself as one of the top programs in...
CLEMSON, SC
gsabusiness.com

Clemson University breaks ground on sports facilities expansion project

Clemson University Athletics has begun work on a comprehensive women’s sports expansion project. University officials and invited speakers recently celebrated the groundbreaking. Columbia firm Garvin Design Group and national sports architecture firm HNTB have worked together with Clemson Athletics and the lacrosse, gymnastics, and rowing programs since 2020, a...
CLEMSON, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Farmhouse Tacos to close Laurens Road location

Taco lovers have lost a dining option in Greenville. Farmhouse Tacos will close its doors after the location at 1813 Laurens Road was sold, the eatery announced on its Instagram account. The restaurant also announced it will relocate its Greenville storefront but details are pending. Farmhouse Tacos has a restaurant...
GREENVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

Pet of the Week: Carl

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Carl. Carl is a 6-month-old kitten. He is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. It costs $50 to adopt Carl, which includes all of his vaccines and spayed fees. If you are interested in adopting Carl, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Mochinut opens in Greer

Mochinut has opened in Greer. The storefront at 1300 S. Highway 14, #C will serve a variety of:. The restaurant chain has locations throughout the U.S., South Korea and Thailand. For more information, visit mochinut.com or instagram.com/mochinut_greer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Carolina Blends and Brews: Wedge Brewing

It was once the home for AFRAM, the first African-American owned and operated manufacturing company in Asheville’s history.  The building is an important part of what is now the River Arts District, and is home to Wedge Brewing…proudly watched over by General Manager Lucious Wilson. ”There’s lots of stories of the significance of the name […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

More people die on Greenville County roads than any other SC county; experts talk defensive driving

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Though traffic deaths were down 12 percent in South Carolina last year, Greenville County has seen a 32 percent increase since 2019. With 99 people dead on the road just last year, it's more important than ever to drive defensively. That's why Drive Alert Training Academy owner Tina Dodd founded her course in the first place.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy