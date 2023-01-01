Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] retests former range lows: Are further gains unlikely?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Short-term market structure and momentum were strongly bullish at press time. The spot CVD has declined, which meant that sellers have the upper hand. Solana [SOL] sellers have...
ambcrypto.com
What FTX had to do with Alameda’s bad XRP bet
Alameda made big losses during the 2018 crypto crash. SBF was seeking new lenders since the start of 2019 and even sponsored Binance Blockchain Week for the same purpose. FTX was founded after SBF was inspired by the failures of crypto exchanges in 2019. The FTX and Alameda tale continue...
ambcrypto.com
Is Polkadot at the brink of its next bull run? These DOT metrics suggest…
Polkadot released its weekly roundup, in which CMF and MACD looked bullish. However, development activity registered a decline. On 2 January, Polkadot [DOT] published a roundup of the network’s notable announcements over the last few days. The most prominent updates included Astar Network’s integration with Coinhub, which would help Astar increase its user base.
ambcrypto.com
Blue-Chip NFTs fell in value, but this Ape proved its mettle in the final days of 2022
BAYC displaced CryptoPunks to close the year as the NFT collection with the largest market capitalization. Closing 2022 at an index of 9,248 ETH, Blue Chip NFTs suffered a drop in value, data from NFTGo revealed. Blue Chip NFTs are a subcategory of the broader NFT market that is considered...
ambcrypto.com
Solana: These datasets could intrigue traders planning on ‘selling their SOL’
Solana outperforms other cryptocurrencies in terms of the number of transactions. Solana witnesses growth in its DeFi space, however, weighted sentiment declines. Solana [SOL] can be considered as one of the cryptocurrencies that was impacted the most during this bearish market. However, SOL holders could take a sigh of relief.
ambcrypto.com
XRP: Here is what these bullish indications mean for your investments
XRP long-term holders remained convinced of an imminent rally in price. Despite the negative sentiment in the market, XRP’s price refused to plummet. Data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment revealed that, at press time, Ripple [XRP] exhibited a few bullish signs. This could lead the altcoin holders towards some gains in the new trading year.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin surges in percentage of monthly users in a year: Can LTC rally?
Litecoin monthly use in a year increased by over 109%. LTC has been on an uptrend, with over a 6% increase in value in the past 48 hours. Litecoin [LTC] saw a remarkable price surge that began as 2023 concluded. In addition, Litecoin recently declared that its monthly use had climbed by over 100% in just a year.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: This is where LINK could be headed despite its 2022 achievements
Chainlink [LINK] posted a new update that highlighted its achievements through 2022, which reflected how far the network has evolved in a year. One of which was Chainlink Oracle Services that supported more developers and projects than ever before. Furthermore, the update enabled more than $6.9 trillion in transaction value in 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Curve Finance: What should CRV holders expect of the token in 2023
CRV ended 2022 in a lower TVL position than it started the year. Technical indicators showed that CRV could finish 2023’s first quarter in consolidation. In times past, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) would have been incomplete without the mention of Curve Finance [CRV]. But in 2022, the automated market maker was a shadow of its former self.
ambcrypto.com
Bitget introduces MegaSwap for a multi-chain Defi trading experience with security
The transcend of Web2 to Web3 has hooked a lot of users, especially those who are considering decentralization as a game changer in the financial arena. The shift from the traditional centralized version of the internet has given ultimate power to a few conglomerates to run and control the system.
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Why this meme coin could be the reason for SOL’s short-lived rally
Since the launch of meme coin BONK, Solana’s price has jumped significantly. However, the price might rebound as the hype around the meme coin dropped. The launch of the Shiba Inu [SHIB] – themed token, Bonk [BONK] and its decision to conduct an airdrop benefitted Solana. SOL ranked as the best-performing cryptocurrency asset in the last 24 hours, data from CoinMarketCap revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Arbitrum outperforms Optimism in this key area; can OP stay true to its name?
Optimism’s TVL and revenue declined, though the gas fees used on the platform increased. The velocity and network growth of Optimism plummeted. According to a tweet on 1 January, it was observed that Arbitrum managed to out-compete other L2s, such as Polygon and Optimism in terms of TVL. However, Optimism still managed to dominate the L2 space in other areas.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin investors may have to wait for the ball to appear in BTC’s court. Here’s why…
New data and analysis suggested that the bear market might sustain for a while. Bitcoin metrics and market indicators also painted a bearish picture for BTC. The new year was not as promising as the Bitcoin [BTC] community expected. This was because the king coin didn’t manage to register gains in terms of its price.
ambcrypto.com
Can Polygon’s growing ecosystem keep MATIC holders warm this crypto winter?
Polygon witnesses significant growth in its Defi and NFT space. According to new data posted by Polygon, the layer 2 solution was observed to be improving its presence in the DeFi space. This was indicated by the number of liquid staking derivates on the Polygon network which grew significantly over the last year.
ambcrypto.com
TRON saw neutral momentum in recent weeks, but buyers can look for a dip to…
The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The high volume node at $0.053 has trapped TRON on the price charts since early December. A move above the Value Area High could initiate a rally. Bitcoin continued...
ambcrypto.com
Circle executive believes that crypto winter will bring steadiness in 2023; will it?
Circle CSO Dante Disparte believed that the crypto winter would usher in steadier and durable actors in crypto. Disparte expressed a positive outlook for crypto in 2023. 2022 was not the best year for crypto. Billions of dollars lost to exploits and hacks, paired with several high-profile bankruptcies and unprecedented failures, made the year one to forget.
ambcrypto.com
Chiliz [CHZ]: Before you decide to buy or not to buy, read this
CHZ is temporarily ranked as the most traded token by the top 100 ETH whales. Its price has been on a consistent decline since FTX’s collapse. Chiliz [CHZ] recently found favor with top Ethereum [ETH] whales as the altcoin momentarily flipped Shiba Inu [SHIB] as the most traded token by this cohort of investors, data from WhaleStats revealed.
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot can push as high as $5, but is a bearish reversal imminent?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polkadot has an inefficiency on the price charts that extended from $4.7-$5 Bulls are looking to push the prices past the $5 region, and a retest could be...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Don’t panic, here’s why BTC’s drop to $15,000 could act in your favor
The $15,000 price mark could be a good price bottom for BTC. The SOPR 30MA showed that a bottom formation might be on BTC’s horizon. A further decline to the $15,000 price range could mark the price bottom for leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], CryptoQuant analyst Nakju opined in a report.
ambcrypto.com
Can ApeCoin holders bank on 2023 as the year of the APE? This data suggests…
The NFTs associated with APE witnessed improvements as well. In a recent post made by crypto analytics firm Delphi Digital, it was stated that the number of unique addresses holding APE grew substantially over the last year. Are your APE holdings flashing green? Check the profit calculator. Since March 2022,...
Comments / 0