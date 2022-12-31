ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vladimir Putin's Mystery Blonde Spotted By His Side During New Year's Address Identified

The mystery blonde woman spotted by Vladimir Putin’s side during his New Year’s address over the weekend has been identified as an alleged Russian army medic named Anna Sidorenko, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sidorenko, who was one of the dozens of alleged soldiers flanking Putin during his annual address on Sunday, was honored by the 70-year-old Russian leader for her contribution to the Russian war effort.But according to the New York Post, this was far from the first time Sidorenko has been spotted by Putin’s side in recent years.Sibir.Realii, a Russian media outlet, took to Telegram on Monday to reveal Sidorenko was...
Myanmar junta hits out at critics, thanks neighbours for help

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief on Wednesday lashed out at countries for intervening in his country's affairs while thanking others for "positively" cooperating, noting how it was working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand.
Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM says

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.

