Reuters

Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM says

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.
Reuters

Japan's Kishida urges companies to give wage hikes that exceed inflation

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday urged companies to increase wages faster than the rate of inflation. "In the past 30 years, wages did not rise much despite robust corporate profits. Corporate wealth did not trickle down (to households)," Kishida said in a news conference.
Reuters

Myanmar junta hits out at critics, thanks neighbours for help

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief on Wednesday lashed out at countries for intervening in his country's affairs while thanking others for "positively" cooperating, noting how it was working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand.
WWD

What to Watch: The EU to Get Tough on Textiles, Apparel and Footwear

Big changes are afoot for the apparel and shoe industry in Europe, ranging from developments in European Union regulations to new country-by-country laws coming into effect 2023. The EU, long a leader in sustainability policy, is getting even tougher on fashion and textiles. Several pieces of legislation are in the works, new rules and guidelines are expected to start rolling out this year and the bloc of nations is aiming for a complete overhaul of the industry by 2030 under the overarching Strategy for Sustainable Textiles.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...
The Associated Press

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil...

