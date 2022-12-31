Big changes are afoot for the apparel and shoe industry in Europe, ranging from developments in European Union regulations to new country-by-country laws coming into effect 2023. The EU, long a leader in sustainability policy, is getting even tougher on fashion and textiles. Several pieces of legislation are in the works, new rules and guidelines are expected to start rolling out this year and the bloc of nations is aiming for a complete overhaul of the industry by 2030 under the overarching Strategy for Sustainable Textiles.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...

