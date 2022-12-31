ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM says

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.
Reuters

Myanmar junta hits out at critics, thanks neighbours for help

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief on Wednesday lashed out at countries for intervening in his country's affairs while thanking others for "positively" cooperating, noting how it was working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand.
Reuters

Japan's Kishida urges companies to give wage hikes that exceed inflation

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday urged companies to increase wages faster than the rate of inflation. "In the past 30 years, wages did not rise much despite robust corporate profits. Corporate wealth did not trickle down (to households)," Kishida said in a news conference.
WWD

What to Watch: The EU to Get Tough on Textiles, Apparel and Footwear

Big changes are afoot for the apparel and shoe industry in Europe, ranging from developments in European Union regulations to new country-by-country laws coming into effect 2023. The EU, long a leader in sustainability policy, is getting even tougher on fashion and textiles. Several pieces of legislation are in the works, new rules and guidelines are expected to start rolling out this year and the bloc of nations is aiming for a complete overhaul of the industry by 2030 under the overarching Strategy for Sustainable Textiles.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...
WWD

What to Watch: Clienteling Is the New Black for Europe’s Luxury Giants

With dark economic clouds gathering, Europe’s luxury brands would be wise to lean further into clienteling, an arsenal of tactics that were sharpened during the pandemic and have been lifting a vibrant sector even higher. Most were applied to high-spending clients, who will be key to minimizing volatility in...
Reuters

Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. The start of the year is packed with a string of economic data, including U.S. job openings, that will help drive the market in the near term, with minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting taking the spotlight on Wednesday.
The Independent

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...

