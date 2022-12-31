Read full article on original website
Related
Japan to toughen border control for travellers from China, PM says
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japan will toughen its COVID-19 border control measures for travellers from China effective Jan. 8, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday. Additional measures will require pre-boarding negative coronavirus test results for passengers on direct flights from China, Kishida said, strengthening the existing emergency measures Japan started on Dec. 30.
Myanmar junta hits out at critics, thanks neighbours for help
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief on Wednesday lashed out at countries for intervening in his country's affairs while thanking others for "positively" cooperating, noting how it was working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand.
Indian tribunal declines interim stay for Google on Android-related antitrust ruling
NEW DELHI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on an antitrust ruling that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform.
Japan's Kishida urges companies to give wage hikes that exceed inflation
TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday urged companies to increase wages faster than the rate of inflation. "In the past 30 years, wages did not rise much despite robust corporate profits. Corporate wealth did not trickle down (to households)," Kishida said in a news conference.
Japan must work with the Pacific to find a solution to the Fukushima water release issue – otherwise we face disaster
Over the past 20 months, Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) members have been in dialogue with the government of Japan on its proposed plans to release over a million tonnes of contaminated nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean as announced in April 2021. I was heartened by the very strong position...
What to Watch: The EU to Get Tough on Textiles, Apparel and Footwear
Big changes are afoot for the apparel and shoe industry in Europe, ranging from developments in European Union regulations to new country-by-country laws coming into effect 2023. The EU, long a leader in sustainability policy, is getting even tougher on fashion and textiles. Several pieces of legislation are in the works, new rules and guidelines are expected to start rolling out this year and the bloc of nations is aiming for a complete overhaul of the industry by 2030 under the overarching Strategy for Sustainable Textiles.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021...
What to Watch: Clienteling Is the New Black for Europe’s Luxury Giants
With dark economic clouds gathering, Europe’s luxury brands would be wise to lean further into clienteling, an arsenal of tactics that were sharpened during the pandemic and have been lifting a vibrant sector even higher. Most were applied to high-spending clients, who will be key to minimizing volatility in...
Marketmind: New year, same ol' Fed
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. The start of the year is packed with a string of economic data, including U.S. job openings, that will help drive the market in the near term, with minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting taking the spotlight on Wednesday.
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
Comments / 0