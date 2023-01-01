Read full article on original website
Starkville Daily News
Peterson rejoins Mississippi State football staff
Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be his chief of staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s director of player personnel from 2016-21.
Starkville Daily News
MSU men's basketball makes trip to Tennessee
The Bulldogs were brought back down to earth a bit with a 78-67 loss to the Crimson Tide. MSU, which stands 11-2 overall, has had some time to shake that off and plays its first game of the new year Tuesday night when it travels to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
Oxford Eagle
Women’s Basketball rings in new year with 61-50 win at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — On the first day of 2023, Ole Miss women’s basketball brought in the new year in style by defeating its in-state rival Mississippi State, 61-50, at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday night. Angel Baker was the key Rebel to achieving Ole Miss’s (13-2, 2-0) second SEC victory....
Look: Players Brawl Following College Football Bowl Game On Monday
saturdaytradition.com
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
Decatur, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested After Fight Leads To Shooting In Starkville
On Thursday, December 29, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road about a report of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot and that person was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center. After investigating, officers determined...
Passenger in vehicle dies on Mississippi highway after car leaves road, overturns multiple times, officials say
darkhorsepressnow.com
Handcuffed Man Escapes Columbus Police After Wreck
On December 30, at 1:00 p.m. a handcuffed man escaped the Columbus Police Department. Police are asking the public to help locate Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields, of Spann Lane in Columbus. He is 21-years-old. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to a car accident at the...
wtva.com
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
21-Year-Old Killed In Neshoba County Crash When Vehicle Flips Multiple Times
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
darkhorsepressnow.com
10 Arrested In New Years Eve “Operation Firecracker” With Columbus Police Dept.
breezynews.com
Shoplifter and Domestic Disturbance at Sunflower, Plus Other Disturbances Friday in Attala
On Friday at 1:05 p.m., KPD was requested to Sunflower for a report of a shoplifter. Subject was quickly located and detained after leaving the store. At 2:20 p.m., KPD was requested to Sunflower for a domestic disturbance. A female subject was transported from the area. At 3:49 p.m., officers...
Commercial Dispatch
10 arrests, 52 citations issued by CPD on New Year’s Eve
