Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

Peterson rejoins Mississippi State football staff

Peterson announced in March of 2021 that he would be joining Machado-Patano Design Group but couldn’t stay away long. Zach Arnett is hiring Peterson to be his chief of staff for the coach’s first football staff as head coach of the Bulldogs. It’s a return to the staff for Peterson after previously serving as MSU’s director of player personnel from 2016-21.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

MSU men's basketball makes trip to Tennessee

The Bulldogs were brought back down to earth a bit with a 78-67 loss to the Crimson Tide. MSU, which stands 11-2 overall, has had some time to shake that off and plays its first game of the new year Tuesday night when it travels to face the Tennessee Volunteers.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Decatur, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LOUISVILLE, MS
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Arrested After Fight Leads To Shooting In Starkville

On Thursday, December 29, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road about a report of someone being shot. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot and that person was transported to OCH Regional Medical Center. After investigating, officers determined...
STARKVILLE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Handcuffed Man Escapes Columbus Police After Wreck

On December 30, at 1:00 p.m. a handcuffed man escaped the Columbus Police Department. Police are asking the public to help locate Mac Brandan Jonte’ Shields, of Spann Lane in Columbus. He is 21-years-old. According to Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, officers responded to a car accident at the...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Canton man sentenced for plan to distribute meth in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Randy Moncreaise, 42, was sentenced to 260 months in federal prison on December 21, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Moncreaise conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Neshoba […]
CANTON, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

10 arrests, 52 citations issued by CPD on New Year’s Eve

The Columbus Police Department’s “Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints throughout the city, according to a CPD press release. Two teams of CPD officers set up checkpoints throughout the city, according to the press release.
COLUMBUS, MS

