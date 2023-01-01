ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjJ6D_0jzxfavL00

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé

Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from a stolen Range Rover. The suspects fled the scene in a gray BMW SUV and struck a Newark police officer, Fragé said.

The injured officer was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say

Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Armed moped rider sought in 10 Bronx robberies: police

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A moped rider is sought in a string of Bronx robberies that began over the summer, police said Monday. The suspect allegedly targeted food tucks and check-cashing locations throughout the borough, according to the NYPD. The suspect was armed in several of the following incidents, police said: The suspect struck two […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

LI auto thief throws dog from SUV, drags it along road: police

MINEOLA, N.Y. (PIX11) — A fleeing Long Island auto thief tried to throw the owner’s small dog out of the vehicle, but instead dragged it along the road, leaving the pooch seriously injured, police said late Tuesday in an appeal for help closing the case. The theft occurred at the BP gas station on Jericho […]
MINEOLA, NY
PIX11

MoMA stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder 10 months after attack

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing two workers at the Museum of Modern Art last year, police said Wednesday. Gary Cabana, 60, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault after his extradition from Philadelphia, according to […]
MANHATTAN, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

Houston police detective thanks police officers, medical staff in Newark who saved his life

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 21, Houston Police Detective James McFarland visited Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for a long awaited reunion with the first responders and medical team that saved his life, after he suffered a massive heart attack at Newark Liberty International Airport last summer. The detective and his wife got to thank the four Port Authority police officers who resuscitated him at the airport, and the cardiologists, surgeons and nurses from NBIMC who performed the emergency quadruple bypass surgery on him.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Teen arrested in New Year’s Day shooting incident in Jersey City

An 18-year-old was arrested and a handgun and a knife were recovered after he and another person exchanged gunfire on a Jersey City street on New Year’s Day. Police responded to the area of Bayview and Ocean avenues Sunday afternoon after hearing shots fired found Michael Watts, 18 of Hoboken, running from the scene, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. Police recovered an illegal loaded gun, Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn subway shooter pleads guilty to terrorism charges: prosecutors

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Frank James, the gunman accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway train last year, has admitted to shooting nearly a dozen people in the attack, authorities said Tuesday. James, 63, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect arrested in 3 of 4 Manhattan slashings: NYPD

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to three of four slashings that injured five people in Midtown, Manhattan over the past two days. The slashing attacks unfolded within a few blocks of the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square. All five slashing victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

60K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy