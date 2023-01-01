Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said.

The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé

Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from a stolen Range Rover. The suspects fled the scene in a gray BMW SUV and struck a Newark police officer, Fragé said.

The injured officer was hospitalized and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

