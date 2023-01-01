Read full article on original website
Related
Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8
In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Chicago Fire fans are furious about character’s return
Leading up to the Chicago Fire fall finale, NBC promised a returning face would be making their way back to town. What we never expected was that the returning character would be one who we had hoped to have seen the last of and not someone we had been hoping to see back in the Windy City.
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
What Happened To Jeremy Renner? Everything We Know So Far
The "Hawkeye" actor was airlifted to a Reno area hospital after an incident on New Year's Day at his home near Lake Tahoe.
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
NCIS' David McCallum Never Fully Understood Why Cote De Pablo Left The Show
"NCIS" has been a television staple for ages, debuting in late September of 2003 and swiftly finding its footing in an increasingly crowded crime procedural landscape. At the time of this writing, it's up to 20 seasons and shows little sign of slowing down despite how much the program has changed since its premiere. In fact, the show has been on the air for so long that the cast has changed in more ways than one, with favorites bidding audiences farewell, newcomers carving out their own place in the series, and regulars becoming infrequent faces.
Who died in the Chicago Fire season 11 fall finale? (SPOILERS)
The fall finale of Chicago Fire went out with a bang. Figuratively and literally. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Sam Carver (Jake Lockett) were tasked with removing a live explosive from a cop’s leg, knowing at any moment the explosive could detonate. It was a hair-raising scene, even...
Kara Killmer Believes Her Time Driving The Ambulance On Chicago Fire Should Qualify Her As A Stunt Driver
As Paramedic in Charge Sylvie Brett on NBC's "Chicago Fire," Kara Killmer has spent eight seasons with the hit series — proving that her character has what it takes to serve as an elite first responder dealing with every crisis, disaster and major emergency the city can throw at her. As the lead paramedic heading up the crew on Ambulance 61 (generally referred to simply as 'the ambo') Brett has shown herself to be a highly competent medical professional as well as a dependable colleague and sympathetic presence for the rest of the team at Firehouse 51. Her generally sunny disposition and appealing sense of humor also make her a favorite with fans of this hugely popular One Chicago series.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 7 Begins with ANOTHER Major Death
The hits keep on coming in Yellowstone Season 5‘s lead up to the mid-season finale, with another death rocking this Sunday’s episode. It’s a brutal one, too, as Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me” unfolds through a flashback to young Rip (Kyle Red Silverstein) and Rowdy (Kai Caster) as they work the ranch sometime after 1995. Initially they’re out patrolling for wolves, as much of this season has focused on. But these two are no longer friends. At all.
‘Chicago P.D.’ Season 10 Episode 9: [Spoiler] Dies in Shocking Mid-Season Finale
Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) was determined to take down suspected trafficker Sean O'Neal in the 'Chicago P.D.' mid-season finale.
Blue Bloods Fans Have Strong Opinions About Frank's Decision To Go Off The Radar In Season 13's Premiere
CBS' Friday night drama "Blue Bloods" follows the Reagan family, all of whom maintain careers in law enforcement. Headed by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), a police commissioner, his eldest son Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is a detective, his only daughter Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is an assistant district attorney, and youngest son Jamie (Will Estes) is a sergeant. The drama focuses on the variety of issues affecting police officers and those working in legal professions. It has been reliable in the Friday night time slot, and even though it doesn't do well with younger demographics, it's still maintaining a sizable audience despite being on the air for more than a decade (via Cinema Blend).
The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Suffered A Serious Injury Before Even Taping The First Show
Nothing is quite like the first week of a brand new job. Right off the bat, you're making your one and only first impression to your new coworkers. Then, you've got your superiors watching your every move, hoping that you justify their decision to hire you in the first place. Now imagine the pressure you'd feel if your predecessor was not only a legend, but held on to your new job longer than anyone in history. That was the type of experience Drew Carey had to endure when he first started his new gig, hosting CBS's "The Price is Right." And for Carey, it surely didn't go the way he had hoped it would.
Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together
"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
Patrick John Flueger Is Nervous About Jesse Lee Soffer Returning To Direct Chicago PD
For those "Chicago P.D." fans who are still lying on the ground, defeated after hearing the news that the show's longtime star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to end his run playing Det. Jay Halstead for good, it's time to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and take in some good news. Despite the fact that the crushing effects from the revelation are still justified, fans can take some solace in the news that Soffer will be back, in some capacity, quicker than they might expect. That's because Soffer has signed on to step behind the camera for a Season 10 episode, making his directorial debut.
Chicago P.D.'s Tracy Spiridakos Has Next To Nothing In Common With Hailey
Before landing her role on the One Chicago franchise show "Chicago P.D.," Tracy Spiridakos had already assembled a resume chock full of impressive small-screen credits. That includes appearances in lauded shows like "Supernatural," "The L Word," "Revolution," and "Bates Motel." It's safe to say, however, that landing the role of Detective Hailey Upton on "Chicago P.D." was a legit career changer for the actor.
Will Estes Says The Blue Bloods Cast Has A Running Gag If A Dinner Scene Line Is Messed Up
You don't have to be a fan of "Blue Bloods" to know it's all about family. The long-running CBS police procedural, currently in its 13th Season, regularly espouses the idea of family in its plots and themes — even in its basic premise. And nowhere is this idea established more firmly than in the regular Reagan family Sunday dinners.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Serene Has Left Teaching Since Moving in With Brandon
Serene Russell left teaching when she starred on 'Bachelor in Paradise' and since moving in with Brandon Jones, she's focused on a completely new career path.
Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods
In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Heartbroken Over Catherine's Discovery In Season 2 Episode 8
Season 1 of "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" spinoff "CSI: Vegas" premiered in late 2021, bringing the franchise back to TV for the first time since the conclusions of "CSI" in 2015 and "CSI: Cyber" in 2016. However, unlike "Cyber" and other prior spinoffs that all take place in largely original settings, "Vegas" sees the return major players from the original "CSI" series and pairs them with some younger talent, such that it's more of a hybrid sequel/reboot.
Looper
16K+
Followers
58K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0