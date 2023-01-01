ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP women go cold late, fall at Rice 62-53

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

The UTEP women's basketball team's hot streak ended in a likely way, with cold end-game shooting at a Rice team that has had the Miners' number in Houston.

UTEP led most of the way but Rice hit a new gear in the middle of the fourth quarter, using a game-closing 12-1 run to take its first lead of the second half and pull away to a 62-53 victory. It was Rice's 10th consecutive victory over the Miners, a span that encompassed the Owls' three league titles.

The Miners fell to 9-3 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA while Rice went to 10-2, 1-2.

UTEP forged a 52-50 lead on Adhele Tac's layup that broke the game's seventh tie with 5:07 remaining, but the Miners then missed their last six shots and had two turnovers while Rice made four straight field goals to start the run.

Tac led UTEP with 15 points, Avery Crouse had 12 and N'yah Boyd 11 but they weren't able to add to those numbers down the stretch when UTEP went the final 5:07 without a field goal.

The Miners shot 35% for the game to Rice's 46% and while UTEP won most of the rest of the statistics, that wasn't enough.

Quoting the coach

"I loved the way we played," coach Kevin Baker said. "We gave ourselves a chance to win, we led for 30 minutes. I felt in control the whole night, I never felt like we ever were going to lose the game. In the fourth quarter things got away from us a little bit, but even then I was still banking on the resiliency of our kids.

"The bottom line was we missed too many layups and too many free throws (12-of-20 to Rice's 20-of-24). Hopefully we'll learn from this, grow and get better."

Up next

The Miners get a week off before returning to the Haskins Center on Saturday for their second game this year against Louisiana Tech. Tip is set for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CUSAtv.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: UTEP women go cold late, fall at Rice 62-53

