Watch: TCU football celebrates CFP win against Michigan by dunking on Jim Harbaugh

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.

Shortly after the Horned Frogs' 51-45 win against No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, the TCU Twitter account tweeted out a video filled with "maize" references and Jim Harbaugh memes along with nods to Horned Frogs and TCU's unofficial mascot "Hypnotoad."

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines combined for 96 points in the highest-scoring Fiesta Bowl in history, accumulating 1,016 total yards of offense.

Between the third and fourth quarters, TCU and Michigan combined for eight touchdowns in eight minutes.

TCU will play for its first national championship since 1938 against either Georgia or Ohio State Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

