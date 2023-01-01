ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Comments / 3

baby d
2d ago

every food bank and church should be open for a warming center for the homeless. that is a no-brainer. we should have a mission in every county in every county should be building their own mission. and I should have it done by next year so people can sleep there all night get up take a shower and go to work. those who are on disability can work in the mission to keep it running. if you don't want to work you can go outside to the outside tent. or hop on your bus with your orca bus pass and go wherever you want to.some of these homeless bring in $600 a month as they used to run a food truck and did not pay into social enough to retire out on. they were dedicated to their business.but they definitely can cook in the missions. the homelessness will never go away.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Chaos on Lake Union hot tub boat ends in finger pointing

SEATTLE - A hot tub boat adventure among friends ended with a 911 call, while the passengers and company that rented them the boat were left pointing fingers at one another. According to the group on the boat, the trip was chaotic. They smelled what they described as an electrical burning smell, saw smoke, and eventually an explosion.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters douse fire at encampment in South Lake Union

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle firefighters responded to a large fire at a homeless encampment in South Lake Union Monday afternoon. The fire started near 9th and Roy Street around noon. When firefighters arrived, multiple tents and wooden structures were found on fire. Fire crews were able douse the fire...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Longtime Shoreline restaurant destroyed in fire

SHORELINE, Wash. — Crews battled a fire that destroyed a longtime Shoreline business early Monday. The fire in the 17700 block of 15th Avenue Northeast was called out at around 5 a.m. on Monday. The business that caught fire is family-owned Suni’s Pizza & Burgers. A member of that...
SHORELINE, WA
q13fox.com

Death investigation underway in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. - Edmonds police are investigating a death at a construction site Tuesday morning. Police, along with crews from South County Fire and the Snohomish County Medical Examiner are the scene near 72nd Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest. Roads in the area were closed. According to Edmonds police,...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Damaged monument to Nisqually chief restored in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — A damaged monument that honors the death place of a Nisqually Indian chief in Lakewood has been restored. The marker was removed from its foundation the week of Dec. 25 and sat damaged on its side. The city of Lakewood said its crews got the four-ton...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Tacoma police issue warning after 8 ATM robberies at gunpoint

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are telling to people to be vigilant after eight robberies at ATMs, seven of which were at the same location. In the past two weeks, the police department took seven robbery reports from a stand-alone Chase ATM at 7030 Pacific Avenue and one at a stand-alone Bank of America ATM at the Grocery Outlet at 3510 South 56th Street.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Death investigation at Edmonds construction site not workplace-related

Edmonds police Tuesday morning were called to the scene of a death investigation at a construction site near 212th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West — but police say it isn’t workplace-related. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said a body was found by construction workers when they...
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Lynnwood protestors, city council concerned about opioid treatment facility near Boys and Girls club

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Some people in Lynnwood are concerned about an opioid treatment facility that could soon open near a Boys and Girls club. The Lynnwood City Council met to discuss concerns over the treatment facility Tuesday night. Dozens of protestors packed the meeting, saying the location is an issue for the community as it's just feet away from the after-school program.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Key News Network

Police Search for Robbery, Carjacking Suspect

Seattle, WA: The Seattle Police Department is searching for a male suspect who stole cash and a handgun in a robbery at a Central District convenience store shortly before carjacking a woman. The suspect entered the store in the 2100 block of East Union Street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday,...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 men charged in attacks on 4 Pierce County utility substations

TACOMA, Wash. — Two Puyallup men have been charged in attacks at four Pierce County power substations that left thousands in the dark on Christmas. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40, are charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Nick Brown.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Monroe duck farm flock euthanized after bird flu case

MONROE, Wash. — There is a lot of concern in Washington state about the avian flu, also known as bird flu. The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife reports 94 cases were detected last year with most cases found in western Washington. When one bird is confirmed to...
MONROE, WA
Key News Network

Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car

Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29. At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Wednesday

Marysville has enacted a law that allows officers to arrest someone for a first offense of using drugs in a public place. The move is in reaction to more lenient laws put in place by the state legislature. "The one thing that drives crime is drug addiction," said Derek Carlile,...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy