every food bank and church should be open for a warming center for the homeless. that is a no-brainer. we should have a mission in every county in every county should be building their own mission. and I should have it done by next year so people can sleep there all night get up take a shower and go to work. those who are on disability can work in the mission to keep it running. if you don't want to work you can go outside to the outside tent. or hop on your bus with your orca bus pass and go wherever you want to.some of these homeless bring in $600 a month as they used to run a food truck and did not pay into social enough to retire out on. they were dedicated to their business.but they definitely can cook in the missions. the homelessness will never go away.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Comments / 3