Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
Related
wbiw.com
Resilient Stars ready to face big challenge from Jennings County in HHC clash
BEDFORD – Mentally fragile teams would have been physically drained by two tough games, emotionally exhausted by a last-tick, high-profile loss with a controversial finish. Athletes are resilient, but it’s hard to bounce back from that kind of disappointment without sufficient time to heal. Bedford North Lawrence does...
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
bsquarebulletin.com
Frozen Lake Monroe means a breakthrough year for 2023 Bloomington Polar Bear Plunge
Even though daytime high temperatures have reached the 50s for the last four days, on New Year’s Day, a 3-inch layer of ice crusted over much of the water at Lake Monroe’s Paynetown Recreation Area beach. Still, around 10 o’clock Sunday morning, The B Square counted at least...
uoflcardgame.com
Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?
Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
thewhiskeywash.com
Hard Truth Distillery Debuts Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection
Hard Truth Distillery recently released the 2022 edition of their Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection, a limited-time bottling of three rye whiskey mash bills. All three expressions come under Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye label and will be available in limited quantities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
Tennessee Tribune
A Historic Gem: French Lick Casino and Resort
Experience a lavish getaway at French Lick Casino and Resort which offers an expanse of luxurious comforts and historical elegance. Whether getting pampered at one of the spas, golfing on a scenic course or trying your luck on the casino floor, the resort is a choice destination for rest and relaxation. Choose from accommodations at either French Lick Springs Hotel or West Baden Springs Hotel, which offer equal marvel but distinct architecture.
wbiw.com
French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post
JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
wdrb.com
'Just want him home' | Scottsburg radio station owner fighting for his life in Mexico after suffering stroke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner is fighting for his life in Mexico and his family is desperately trying to bring him back home. But his daughter has faced a major roadblock in getting him admitted to a hospital in the United States. Ray Rice's vacation...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana non-profit reeling after a broken pipe ruins their center
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
WLKY.com
Police identify 62-year-old pedestrian hit, killed by semi on interstate in Clark County
Police have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a semi on Interstate 65 last week. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the incident happened around 8:40 p.m. last Thursday. The Indiana State Police said Larry Caudill, 62, of Austin, Indiana, was trying to cross the interstate when he was...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana school heightening security after child leaves playground with adult
AUSTIN, Ind. — A southern Indiana elementary school is increasing security after a child left the playground with an adult on Monday. Bev Turner, principal of Austin Elementary School, sent out a letter to parents about the incident. In the letter, she said that a woman came onto the...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
Local News Digital
S.R. 7 improvement meeting for Jennings, Bartholomew Counties is next week
SCIPIO, Ind. – American Structurepoint Inc. and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) remind residents that a public information meeting is set for Tuesday, January 10, to outline a roadway improvement project along State Road 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew Counties. The meeting, at Scipio Elementary School, on S.R. 7, provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, view displays, and ask questions.
korncountry.com
Columbus police officer rejoins department
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former officer who rejoined the department after being sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop earlier today. Officer John Searle (CPD #195) attended Revere High School in Richfield, Ohio and is a graduate of the University of Akron...
Wave 3
Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
Comments / 0