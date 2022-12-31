ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, IN

WANE 15

Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
uoflcardgame.com

Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?

Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Hard Truth Distillery Debuts Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection

Hard Truth Distillery recently released the 2022 edition of their Master Distiller’s Reserve Collection, a limited-time bottling of three rye whiskey mash bills. All three expressions come under Hard Truth’s Sweet Mash Rye label and will be available in limited quantities in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Massachusetts and Louisiana.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Tennessee Tribune

A Historic Gem: French Lick Casino and Resort

Experience a lavish getaway at French Lick Casino and Resort which offers an expanse of luxurious comforts and historical elegance. Whether getting pampered at one of the spas, golfing on a scenic course or trying your luck on the casino floor, the resort is a choice destination for rest and relaxation. Choose from accommodations at either French Lick Springs Hotel or West Baden Springs Hotel, which offer equal marvel but distinct architecture.
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post

JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
FRENCH LICK, IN
wbiw.com

IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023

BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Southern Indiana non-profit reeling after a broken pipe ruins their center

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local News Digital

S.R. 7 improvement meeting for Jennings, Bartholomew Counties is next week

SCIPIO, Ind. – American Structurepoint Inc. and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) remind residents that a public information meeting is set for Tuesday, January 10, to outline a roadway improvement project along State Road 7 in Jennings and Bartholomew Counties. The meeting, at Scipio Elementary School, on S.R. 7, provides an opportunity for residents to learn about the project, view displays, and ask questions.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Columbus police officer rejoins department

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former officer who rejoined the department after being sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop earlier today. Officer John Searle (CPD #195) attended Revere High School in Richfield, Ohio and is a graduate of the University of Akron...
COLUMBUS, IN
Wave 3

Man shot and killed near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed on the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police Officers found a man who had been shot when they got to the scene. The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY

