UMD women’s hockey ranked 8th to open 2023, Bell earns WCHA honors
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team skates into 2023 one of the nation’s top teams. In the latest USCHO poll the Bulldogs came in at number eight boasting a 13-6-1 record. Leading all defenders in points per-game Ashton Bell snagged Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA)...
Prep Girls Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown, Duluth Marshall extend win streaks at home
On Tuesday the Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey teams extended their win streaks with victories at home. Proctor/Hermantown bested Moose Lake Area 7-1 for their third straight win. The loss marked just the Rebels second on the year. Duluth Marshall held off Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1-0 behind a goal Isla...
Prep Basketball: Guenther gets 1,000th rebound in Duluth East girls win, Deer River boys drop close road test
Senior Ashlynne Guenther tallied her 1,000th career rebound Monday helping the Duluth East girl’s basketball team top Hermantown 62-46. Guenther also led the team scoring 26 points helping the Greyhounds improve to 4-6. They’re next set to visit Duluth Denfeld Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Deer River boy’s...
Beyond the Playbook: Mirage, Northern Stars return to roots & relive childhood memories in outdoor battle
Saturday the Proctor/Hermantown and Duluth girls hockey teams entered their border town clash boasting the same 8-3-2 records. While the Mirage skated away with the 5-1 win the game, played on an outdoor rink, brought players and fans back to the roots of Northland hockey. Sometimes being able to relive...
Cromwell-Wright girls basketball rolls past Carlton improving to 8-1
The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team rolled past Carlton 77-19 on the road Monday to improve to 8-1 on the season. The Cardinals’ Sascha Korpela led the game with 29 points. Cromwell-Wright will hunt for their fifth straight win Thursday hosting Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7:15 p.m. Carlton (1-7) is back in...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today
We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
Brandon Weatherz: Gray today, snow arrives tomorrow
Areas of fog and freezing drizzle have brought patches of ice to Northland roads this morning. Fog gradually improves by the afternoon with cloudy skies lingering. Temps begin rather mild in upper teens to upper 20s, but highs will be in a similar range as temps hold rather steady today.
Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland
Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
2022 in Review: Weather Edition
As we look forward to 2023, let’s take a look at this past cold, wet year from a weather and climate perspective. We’re ending 2022 with above-average temperatures, a far cry from how this year began. The first few months were much colder than normal. January 1, 2022...
Popular Sub Sandwich Shop Opening Second Duluth Location In Kenwood
Get ready to feast! A popular fast food chain is expanding with a new location in the Kenwood area of Duluth and it will be the second one in the area! 2023 is going to be an exciting year. I am all about the more options, the better when it...
Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
Affordable Duluth housing projects currently in the works for 2023
Housing is a significant issue, but recently the Housing and Redevelopment Authority are working on affordable Duluth housing projects. Currently 100 new housing units are coming to Duluth for low income families, those experiencing homelessness and people with disabilities. Jill Keppers the Executive Director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority further explained the upcoming affordable Duluth housing.
Weather Sketch: Audrey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Trampled by Turtles to return to Bayfront Park
Trampled by Turtles will play Bayfront Park again on July 8, alongside Jenny Lewis. They’re playing the venue in celebration of their 20th anniversary, a symbol of where they got their start. The homegrown Duluth band is now selling out shows around the country. Since 2003- the bluegrass and...
Candidate announces run for Superior City Council
Garner Moffat has announced his plans to run for a seat on the Superior City Council. Moffat is seeking representation for the third district. Candidates for this race must submit at least 20 unique signatures of registered voters in their district to qualify. Moffat submitted 112 signatures. In addition to...
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
Covid-19 in 2023
In 2020, most of us knew very little about the virus to become known as COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, that disease is known by most around the globe. So how will the pandemic be felt in 2023? This question in a lot of ways is impossible to answer, given a number of unknowns. We sat down with resident medical expert to the show, Dr. Dylan Wyatt of St. Luke’s hospital, to get his take on the matter.
Shots fired during fight at Duluth bar on New Year's Eve
Police say there are no reports of injuries after gunshots rang out inside a Duluth bar Saturday night. The New Year's Eve incident happened at Break Room Bar, located at 501 E. 4th St., just before 9 p.m. Saturday. According to Duluth police, two people were involved in a fight when one of them fired shots.
trfradio.com
Injury Reported in Single Vehicle Accident Sunday
An Iron area woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Sunday in Saint Louis County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Renee Joan Brandt, (34) was injured when the southbound 2004 Ford Explorer she was driving went off a snow and ice covered roadway at Highway 53 and 9th Avenue West. According to the report the vehicle landed on its side. Brandt was taken to Virginia Hospital and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening. She was wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident reported just before 2pm.
