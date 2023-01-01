In 2020, most of us knew very little about the virus to become known as COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, that disease is known by most around the globe. So how will the pandemic be felt in 2023? This question in a lot of ways is impossible to answer, given a number of unknowns. We sat down with resident medical expert to the show, Dr. Dylan Wyatt of St. Luke’s hospital, to get his take on the matter.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO