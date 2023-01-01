TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.

