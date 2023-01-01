Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Related
Bay News 9
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
Bay News 9
Dozens of Florida manatees in rehab amid ongoing starvation
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — More than six dozen threatened manatees are currently in rehabilitation centers in Florida and elsewhere amid a chronic starvation problem caused by water pollution, wildlife officials said Wednesday. Most of the 79 manatees are being treated at three places: SeaWorld in Orlando, and zoos...
Bay News 9
Davenport residents say big development is causing flooding in their neighborhood
TAMPA, Fla. — A small Polk County community says new development says new development is causing flooding in their neighborhood. Longtime Davenport resident Fred Daniells told Spectrum News that Hurricane Ian’s rain set the flooding off around his home. “This is where the foundation of my home is...
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
Bay News 9
Neighbors monetize Citrus Bowl with backyard parking
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Monday, thousands crowded into Camping World Stadium to watch Louisiana State University play Purdue University in the annual Citrus Bowl. In the stadium, concessions and fan merchandise are available for sale, but the stadium isn’t the only place people will spend money on game day.
Bay News 9
Lake Weston teacher never forgot lessons from her own teacher
ORLANDO, Fla. — Inspired at an early age a nominated A+ Teacher never forgot the important lessons her first grade teacher shared with her. It made an impact on Terion Williams. As Williams grew up her mother encouraged her to follow in her favorite teacher's footsteps. Terion Williams loves...
Bay News 9
Antisemitic message projected on building in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An antisemitic message was projected onto a downtown building in Orlando, Florida, during the city's New Year's Eve celebrations. Police said Wednesday that investigators are trying to determine who is responsible. Downtown Orlando attracted thousands of revelers welcoming in 2023 on Saturday night. “Chief Eric...
Bay News 9
Polk deputies seize enough fentanyl to kill 3 million people, in one day
TAMPA, Fla. — Polk County is set to receive $30 million dollars, over the next 18 years to fight what city leaders are calling an opioid crisis in the county. The National Institute of Health said opioids are a class of drugs that include heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, morphine, and many others.
Bay News 9
Concerned Florida farmers respond to late 2022's abnormal weather pattern
TAMPA, Fla. — The cold weekend over the Christmas holiday was a concern for some farmers who said their crops can’t survive temperatures below 30 degrees. Citrus farmers in Haines City reacted to the state of their groves after late December's below-average cold weather during the Christmas holiday.
Bay News 9
Anson Mount, Ethan Peck set for MegaCon Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — MegaCon Orlando, the big pop culture fan convention, has announced its first set of celebrity guests for this year’s event. MegaCon Orlando announces first set of celebrity guests for 2023. Anson Mount, Ethan Peck of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" are coming to Orlando. The...
Comments / 0