Springfield, MO

Letters to the editor: On Blunt, Ukraine and general politics

By Letters to the editor
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
Blunt honors forget recent positions

With all the honors being heaped on Roy Blunt for his years of service (?) to our 7th District, I would like to mention a couple of things we might remember, such as his enthusiasm for appearing in pictures along with President Trump, his joining his Republican colleagues in refusing to consider President Obama's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2019, leaving a vacancy for nearly a year on the principle of honoring the tradition of not considering appointments in the last year of a president's term.

I also might remember, in 2020, his enthusiastic support of President Trump's nominee in December, after he had already lost the election, with just over a month of Trump's tenure remaining.

I emailed both he and Senator Hawley, asking them to honor that same tradition regarding President Trump's nominee, since there were so little time in the President's term.

Not surprisingly, Senator Hawley chose not to respond to me. Senator Blunt did respond with a form letter stating that the Senate's responsibility was to consider the nomination by the President.

In response, I asked if the rules had changed since 2019. I did not receive an answer to that question.

Eldon Tate, Springfield

Why are GOP lawmakers slow to support Ukraine?

It's hard to understand. Why are GOP lawmakers speaking of nixing our full support to Ukraine? For over 70 years the Republican Party has actively fought the 'Red menace' of Communism both here and abroad. Remember the Cold War? Remember the Berlin Wall? Cuba? Korea? Vietnam? Wow.

A black "Z" is the same old Red. Russia is a brutal bully even today. Look at what it's doing. It's waging a ruthless war against Ukraine in bombing, burning, and bulldozing innocent people. Cruel warfare against both Ukrainian individuals and families, who've done nothing to them. What's with the GOP now? Do they hate President Joe Biden so badly they'd side against freedom? Or has former-president Trump's apparent affection for Putin, and fondness for the Russian homeland of his spouse, clouded the vision of his modern Republican Party? Let the people know your position now. If the Trump GOP has become soft on communism you'd better let folks know it for sure. They might not vote for you. Comrades?

Kevin Corbin, Springfield

A few questions about ongoing political issues

Bluntly, let’s talk solutions. First, there is something perverse about economic tactics targeting inflation by eliminating jobs, especially when corporate America floats in pandemic profits. Please, check the profits of the petroleum, meat processing and pharmaceutical companies. Recent Congressional testimony estimated 50% of inflation is traceable to profits. Wealth disparity among us is obscene.Next, I ask, “What differentiates Elon Musk, Donald Trump and a screaming child in the grocery store?” Nothing! Each wants what they want and will accept nothing less than the shiny object attracting them at the time. The solution is obvious, adults in government, especially in the White House.

As for the January 6 Insurrection, we must only ask deniers, whether their perception would change had the mob been principally Black. Their visceral response should clarify what January 6 was, an attack upon a core institution of our democracy. We cannot accept any candidate refusing to loudly condemn it as such. The Constitution that Donald would shred is too precious to be so defiled.

The issue with guns and mass murders is rather simple. We have exceedingly too many psychopaths, sociopaths, the mentally challenged and citizens enveloped in anger who decide the solution to any problem is a gun easily purchased over the internet, at a gun show or by an irresponsible parent. Addressing access and mental stability is the only solution. The Second Amendment is not a suicide pact.

As for mass immigrations largely from Central America, we must recognize parents and children are fleeing from a murder rate five times what is considered an epidemic by the World Health Organization. In their shoes, we would flee just as thousands are.

Last, I hope we finally learn wars fought when the enemy has a clear border offering sanctuary are losers. Viet Nam and in Afghanistan are obvious lessons.

Robert Haslag, Springfield

Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

