Fort Worth, TX

NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

By Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) passes against Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kris Jenkins (94) in the second quarter of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

TCU drawing support as massive underdog to Georgia

The primary question for many around the country ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff championship game isn't about whether TCU can pull off an historic upset, but if the Horned Frogs can cover. Top-ranked Georgia (14-0) was installed as a near-two touchdown favorite shortly after rallying past Ohio State 42-41 to win the Peach Bowl in the second semifinal. That set up a showdown in Inglewood, Calif., against TCU (13-1), which had upset second-ranked Michigan 51-45 earlier in the day in the Fiesta Bowl. ...
The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

