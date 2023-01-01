NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan

The primary question for many around the country ahead of Monday's College Football Playoff championship game isn't about whether TCU can pull off an historic upset, but if the Horned Frogs can cover. Top-ranked Georgia (14-0) was installed as a near-two touchdown favorite shortly after rallying past Ohio State 42-41 to win the Peach Bowl in the second semifinal. That set up a showdown in Inglewood, Calif., against TCU (13-1), which had upset second-ranked Michigan 51-45 earlier in the day in the Fiesta Bowl. ...

ATHENS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO