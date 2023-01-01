Read full article on original website
Listen to a snippet of FLO’s collaboration with Stormzy
FLO have teased a collaboration with Stormzy, with the buzzy pop trio set to appear on a remix of his ‘Hide & Seek’ – check out a snippet below. During an interview with Capital XTRA last month, FLO revealed they’d love to work with Stormzy. Sharing the footage on a new TikTok earlier today (January 3) the pop trio wrote, “It’s happening! FLO ft Stormzy. Our ‘Hide & Seek’ remix is coming soon.”
Fall Out Boy continue teasing new album in letter to fans
Fall Out Boy have continued teasing their return with new music, sending a cryptic letter to fans. Over recent weeks, the band have been working up towards the announcement of their first new music since 2018 album ‘M A N I A’. Back in November, they took out...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Sara Bareilles Says “Yes to Marrying” Joe Tippett
Sara Bareilles is ringing in 2023 by announcing plans to marry longtime boyfriend Joe Tippett. The musician and Girls5Eva star took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to reveal that she said “yes to marrying” the Mare of Easttown actor.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74Rapper Theophilus London Reported MissingMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns Over "Communities I Support" “You are exactly who I want,” Bareilles wrote of Tippett in an Instagram caption alongside a photo of the two of them looking into...
Actor accepts OBE for services to drama and charity
Birmingham-born actor David Harewood has accepted an OBE for his service to drama and charity. The 57-year-old, who starred in US drama series Homeland, was nominated after he became a prominent voice for mental health support and against racism. He told supporters it is "one of those days" when the...
Daughter Tries on Mom's 'Pan Am' Uniform From the 70s and It's Epic
It's so impressive that she still had the outfit!
British novelist, screenwriter Fay Weldon dies at 91
LONDON — (AP) — British author Fay Weldon, known for her sharp wit and acerbic observations about women’s experiences and sexual politics in novels including “The Life And Loves Of A She-Devil," has died, her family said Wednesday. She was 91. Weldon was a playwright, screenwriter...
No funeral: Leslie Jordan will 'live forever' on 'Call Me Kat,' Mayim Bialik says
It didn't seem right to have a funeral episode for Leslie Jordan's 'Call Me Kat' character, Mayim Bialik said, so he'll get a special sendoff instead.
Anitta Talks Her First Grammy Nomination in Studded Top & Gilded Sandal Heels With Billboard
Anitta sat down for an interview with Billboard. The Brazilian singer spoke to the publication about her first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, finding success in the American music scene, and teased some upcoming music — and she did all while wearing an effortlessly chic ensemble with gilded heels. The “Envolver” singer wore a sleek graphic long-sleeve top that was slightly cropped for a more daring fit. The style gave off a faux-denim look and was lined with gold studs. On bottom, Anitta wore khaki-colored high-waisted trousers with a boxy, oversized fit and large pockets. Although her outfit is simple, the...
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
K-pop stars Twice will release "Moonlight Sunrise," a pre-release track from their EP "Our Youth," in January.
Phoebe Bridgers announces the death of her father
Phoebe Bridgers has announced the death of her father. The ‘Punisher’ singer-songwriter shared an old image of herself with her late dad on Instagram yesterday (January 3). “rest in peace dad,” she captioned the post. Bridgers, whose parents divorced when she was 20, did not share...
Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dies aged 67
Fred White, former drummer of the band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died aged 67. A child drumming prodigy, Chicago-born White was one of the first members to join the group founded by his older brothers Maurice and Verdine. Bassist Verdine said his "amazing and talented" sibling was now "drumming...
Lucien Laviscount reportedly in running to play James Bond
Lucien Laviscount is reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond. Daniel Craig bid farewell to the character in 2021’s No Time To Die, and speculation as to who would play the famed British spy next has been rife ever since. Laviscount is the latest star to be linked to the role.
Judi Dench gigs with Sharleen Spiteri at party
Guests at an Aberdeenshire hotel were treated to a Hogmanay performance by Dame Judi Dench and Sharleen Spiteri. A video posted on Twitter showed the pair belting out a rendition of Abba's Waterloo at The Fife Arms in Braemar. Ms Spiteri sings the famous chorus while Dame Judi pretends to...
