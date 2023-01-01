This is the moment a Russian missile hit an arts centre in Kyiv on New Year’s Eve, shattering a window as a civilian walked by the building.The National Palace of Arts released CCTV footage from 31 December showing a huge explosion at the venue in an appeal for donations.In an Instagram post, the theatre said that the building was seriously damaged but the auditorium remained in tact.According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least one person died and 20 were injured in the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia says 63 soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike on Makiivka on New Year’s EveRussia says 63 soldiers killed in Ukrainian strike on Makiivka on New Year’s EveKyiv air raid sirens wail half an hour into 2023 as Russia continues attacks

2 HOURS AGO