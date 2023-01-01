Read full article on original website
Poland says Germany refused talks on World War Two reparations
WARSAW, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland's nationalist government for vast reparations over World War Two, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Tuesday.
Year in Review: Poland and Ukraine defy Putin to emerge as 'new powers in defense in Europe'
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has wrought “a new geopolitical reality” in Europe, according to a senior European defense official, but not the one that Kremlin officials expected.
americanmilitarynews.com
Italy ready to be ‘guarantor’ of peace in Ukraine – PM
Italy’s government wants to be a “guarantor” of peace” in the 10-month-old conflict between Russia and Ukraine, premier Giorgia Meloni stated on Thursday, noting that she plans to visit Kiev “before the end of February”. ”I believe I will go to Kiev before the...
Chechens in Bosnia seek to dodge Russian draft, reach EU
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A group of ethnic Chechens fleeing Russia arrived in Bosnia this week, hoping to use the Balkan country as a launchpad to reach the European Union and avoid getting sent to fight in Ukraine. The group of some 50 people, predominantly from Russia’s Chechnya region,...
The Jewish Press
King Charles III Knights Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis
United Kingdom Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2023 New Year Honors, according to a statement released Friday by the U.K. cabinet office. Rabbi Mirvis’s predecessor, the late Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2005....
Europe's big question: What a diminished Russia will do next
Russia's war in Ukraine has proven almost every assumption wrong, with Europe now wondering what left is safe to assume.
The Jewish Press
Azerbaijan Appoints its First Ambassador to Israel
Azerbaijan appointed its first ambassador to Israel this week. According to Azerbaijan’s state news outlet Haqqin.az, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Mukhtar Mammadov has been appointed as the country’s first ambassador to the Jewish State. “Congratulations and good luck to the first Azerbaijani ambassador to Israel!” tweeted...
Tacfarinas Made Rome Realize It Had To Fight Like The Enemy To Win
A Roman legion (from Trajan's Column), 16th century engraving. Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.Conventional tactics failed miserably at confronting rebellion in North Africa, forcing the Roman Empire to adopt the enemy's playbook.
BBC
Croatia begins new euro and Schengen zone era
Croatia is embarking on a historic year as it joins the border-free Schengen zone and ditches its own currency, the kuna, adopting the euro. The country committed to joining the eurozone when it became the EU's newest member in 2013. Nationalist parties wanted to keep the kuna, but were overruled...
Moment Russian airstrike hits Kyiv arts centre, shattering glass next to civilian
This is the moment a Russian missile hit an arts centre in Kyiv on New Year’s Eve, shattering a window as a civilian walked by the building.The National Palace of Arts released CCTV footage from 31 December showing a huge explosion at the venue in an appeal for donations.In an Instagram post, the theatre said that the building was seriously damaged but the auditorium remained in tact.According to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, at least one person died and 20 were injured in the attack.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Russia says 63 soldiers killed in Ukrainian missile strike on Makiivka on New Year’s EveRussia says 63 soldiers killed in Ukrainian strike on Makiivka on New Year’s EveKyiv air raid sirens wail half an hour into 2023 as Russia continues attacks
Ukraine shows off Caesar howitzer as French minister visits
Ukrainian soldiers quickly check the coordinates of their target, then load a Caesar howitzer. Position destroyed," says the Ukrainian soldier.
US News and World Report
Extinction Rebellion UK to Halt Disruptive Protests
LONDON (Reuters) - The British arm of the Extinction Rebellion environmental group said on Sunday it would take a break from acts of public disruption in order to bring more people on board its campaign for urgent action to counter climate change. The grassroots group's protests have previously included closing...
German defence minister under fire for New Year's video
Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year's celebrations. a video address from the German defence minister posted on social media drew heavy criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message. - Fireworks - Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany's sluggish support for Ukraine.
U.S. beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.
Spain ‘ready for any scenario’ as Gibraltar talks with UK falter
Spain and the EU are prepared for all possibilities – including a hard Brexit – when it comes to the bloc’s relationship with Gibraltar, Spain’s foreign minister has said, adding that the ball was now in London’s court after 11 rounds of negotiations. “Spain doesn’t...
The 10 most bizarre weapons of World War II
From exploding rats to paper balloon bombs, see the most bizarre weapons ever used in battle during World War 2.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Young Circus Artists Wow Budapest After Training in Bomb Shelters at Home
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Young acrobats from circus schools across Ukraine dazzled audiences in Budapest this week when the city hosted a Ukrainian youth circus festival to showcase the talents of children forced by the war to train underground or without electricity. After months of practice in their home cities of...
Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France
Kiara, a six-month-old black panther born in war-torn Ukraine and victim of exotic animal trafficking, has found a new home at a wildlife refuge in France. The veterinarians at the refuge were giving her space so she can get accustomed to her new home.
BBC
Anglican Church and UK condemn desecration of Jerusalem graves
The Anglican Church and United Kingdom have expressed "dismay" at an attack on a historic cemetery close to Jerusalem's walled Old City. More than 30 graves at the Protestant Cemetery on Mount Zion were desecrated on Sunday. Crosses were broken and headstones toppled and smashed. Jewish extremists have been blamed...
Germany spurns renewed Polish call for war reparations
Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland’s nationalist government for vast reparations over the second world war, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, according to the foreign ministry in Warsaw. Poland estimates its losses in the second world war caused by Germany...
