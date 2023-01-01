Read full article on original website
Venus Williams, 42, gets 1st singles win since Wimbledon 2021
Venus Williams, 42, got her first singles win since Wimbledon in 2021, beating Katie Volynets 7-6 (4) 6-2 in the first round of the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, on Monday.
Coco Gauff smashes Tatjana Maria in Auckland opening round
Coco Gauff had to battle Maria and the rain but the American remained calm in Auckland beating her opponent 6-4 6-1 to earn her fisrt win 2023. Gauff finished the year on a bad note failing to win a single match at the WTA Finals but 2023 is a year she's excited for. Many picked her as the player that will break out in a major way winning a grand slam and she made a good start in Auckland. Playing an experienced veteran in Maria, Gauff was able to wear her out with her constant pressure.
Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats. The second image shows Olympia...
"I'm going to try to improve my attitude" - Venus Williams after first win in 18 months
Venus Williams won her first match in 18 months but as a perfectionist, she looked at different things after her victory. The match in which the 42-year-old American won 7-6(4), 6-2 in an hour and 47 minutes, was suspended in the first set due to rain. After the match, Williams admitted that the rain break made her really mad and she didn't handle it really well.
VIDEO: Serena Williams shares video montage to end 2022 with thanks given to Venus Williams, husband Alexis and daughter Olympia
Serena Williams shared a video montage showing some of her 2022 moments with special thanks given to Venus Williams, her husband and her daughter. The past year gave Serena Williams some memorable moments as she stagged her comeback at Wimbledon and then retired at the US Open. She's had plenty of memorable moments off the courts as well but those ones are the ones she'll remember most after the year expired yesterday. She recapped it with a video montage and the caption:
Nadal beaten again as Swiatek, Tsitsipas cruise at United Cup
World number two Rafael Nadal slumped to defeat for a second straight time at the United Cup Monday in a setback to his Australian Open preparations, but Stefanos Tsitsipas and Iga Swiatek were both on song. There was also more misery for former world number two Alexander Zverev, who, like...
Video: Venus Williams defies age with an unreal backhand winner in opening round victory at ASB Classic
WTA icon Venus Williams turned back the clock with a glorious backhand winner against Katy Volynets in the ASB Classic opening round on Monday. Williams is playing her 30th year on tour since turning professional in 1994. The elder sister of recently retired former World No. 1 Serena Williams has seemingly been on the decline recently. She has put up quite a few underwhelming performances, especially at the big tournaments.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with two forms of cancer: 'I'm hoping for a favorable outcome'
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with two forms of cancer. she revealed in an interview with the Times. She originally had breast cancer in 2010.
"It's been tougher more mentally and emotionally" - Leylah Fernandez on expectations following first match win of 2023 season in Auckland
Canada’s 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez opened her 2023 season with an emphatic 6-1, 6-1 win Monday over 15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round of the ASB Classic. Third-seeded Fernandez needed only 61 minutes to sweep by the Czech teenager, who entered the main draw on a...
De Minaur Downs Nadal In United Cup Thriller
Alex de Minaur delivered a stunning performance under the lights in Sydney Monday when he overcame World No. 2 Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 to give Team Australia a 1-0 lead against Team Spain in Group D at the United Cup. With a capacity crowd watching on, the 23-year-old rallied...
United Cup Day 6 Preview: Italy's Berrettini Meets Ruud With Chance To Clinch Group
A year ago, Matteo Berrettini reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open — losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal — and seemed headed for another sensational season when the hand of fate intervened. Actually, it was the Italian’s right hand that underwent surgery after Indian Wells. Berrettini was...
2023 Australian Open WTA Entry List including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Garcia, Osaka, Gauff, Raducanu and Fernandez (Last Update - 04-01)
The WTA Entry List has been confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January. The current champion is Ashleigh Barty but she will not play due to retirement meaning that Iga Swiatek, the current World No.1 who has been dominant in her absence will be favourite for the title.
Popyrin: ‘Beating Felix Auger-Aliassime is the best win of my career’
Coming through qualifying and then playing a tournament’s second seed in blazing sunshine isn’t the usual way to pick up the best win of your life – but that’s what Australia’s Alexei Popyrin has done at the Adelaide International. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6...
Fritz blasts past Zverev as USA leads Germany at United Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Taylor Fritz took advantage of a dominant serve to beat Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 as the United States moved past Germany Monday to reach the City Finals at the United Cup mixed teams event in Sydney. Team USA will qualify from Group C to...
Captain Radwanska Praises 'Role Model' Hurkacz
Much of the discussion around Team Poland at the United Cup has centred around the the captain-player pairing of former WTA No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska and current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. While Swiatek has delivered in Brisbane with a pair of singles wins, so too has teammate Hubert Hurkacz, who entered 2023 at No. 10 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings.
‘Very special mums’: Sakkari and Tsitsipas on their influences
Stefanos Tsitsipas is in no doubt about the influence that his mother, former WTA pro Julia Apostoli, has had on his rise to the top of the game. Not just in terms of raising him and supporting him courtside since he was a junior, but also directly influencing the fundamentals of his game.
