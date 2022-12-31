Read full article on original website
Officials release traffic fatality numbers for 2022 – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Department of Public Safety (DPS) released preliminary traffic fatality data for last year, Thursday. Preliminary reports show there were 320 lives lost on Utah roads from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022. That is twelve fewer lives lost than in 2021 (332 fatalities).
Mayor says residents safer due to efforts of public safety personnel – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Residents of Logan were safer in 2022, according to Mayor Holly Daines, thanks to the dedicated efforts of members of the city’s police, fire and emergency medical services departments. During her annual State of City address to city council members on Jan. 3, Daines cited the...
James Madison Patterson – Cache Valley Daily
August 2, 1924 – January 4, 2023 (age 98) James Madison Patterson was born Aug. 2, 1924, in Stockton, Calif., to James Madison Patterson, Sr. and Frances Abigail (Abby) Frost. Jim lived on a ranch on an island in the San Joaquin River Delta in the heart of the...
Museum exhibit highlights living off the land in Depression-era Utah – Cache Valley Daily
BRIGHAM CITY — In their current exhibit, “Fields of Labor and Recovery: A photographic portrait of Utah from the Great Depression to WWII, 1936-1942,” the Brigham City Museum of Art and History highlights images of Utah from a bygone era. Tasked with capturing the landscape and people...
USU UWLP reports on eating disorders among Utah women – Cache Valley Daily
A recent U.S. study estimates that from 2018 to 2019, one person died every 51.5 minutes from an eating disorder (ED), and the study projected that 28.8 million people will suffer from an ED at some point in their lives. Estimates for the Utah population show that 9%, or around 278,266 people, will experience an ED sometime during their lives.
Who are the players who have their jerseys retired by Utah State? – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State announced last week it will retire the jersey of its all-time leading scorer, Jaycee Carroll, on Feb. 18 during the halftime break of the Aggie game against Nevada. The former guard, who scored 2,522 points in his four years in Logan, announced his retirement from basketball in June following a 13-year professional career in Europe, mostly spent with the Spanish club Real Madrid.
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily
Utah State coach Ryan Odom talks to players during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Air Force at Air Force Academy, Colo., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP) LOGAN – Utah State is 2-0 to start Mountain West play for the...
Ice-cold Aggies blown out by hot-shooting Broncos – Cache Valley Daily
BOISE – Utah State got its first real taste of just how tough the Mountain West Conference is this year, especially in road games, falling in Boise to the Broncos by 23 points, 82-59 – the worst loss in the Ryan Odom era at USU. From the very...
