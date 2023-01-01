ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

kogt.com

House Burns In Bridge City

Bridge City firefighters responded to a fully involved house fire at 8540 Thomas Drive. located off of West Roundbunch Rd. Tuesday. The call came in at approximately at 11:25am. West Orange Fire Dept. assisted as firefighters took a defensive stance. It appeared the fire started in the garage area but...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Train collides with 18 wheeler in north Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police and first responders worked a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a train in north Beaumont. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Wednesday on Broad Oak near Sherwood. There are no reported injuries. The tractor trailer was filled with Coca Cola products. There...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont man charged with aggravated robbery at Family Dollar store

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the Family Dollar in the 2200 block of Gulf St in reference to a disturbance. Derrick Derane Jones, a 54 year old Beaumont man, robbed the clerk and pistol whipped her with...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Crime Stoppers urging parents, students to take advantage of programs keep Southeast Texas campuses safe

BEAUMONT, Texas — Leaving a tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas can take a matter of seconds and could save a child’s life. Crime Stoppers is asking parents and students to take advantage of campus programs that are available in Hardin County, Orange County and Jefferson County. Administrators said the programs are available in 99% of Southeast Texas schools.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Groves city manager search is first in 20 years

GROVES — Groves City Council is tasked with doing something no council before it has had to do in the past twenty years--hire a city manager. This comes after longtime city manager D.E. Sosa retired. City councilmembers had no trouble finding a temporary replacement for Sosa. They appointed Chief...
GROVES, TX
KFDM-TV

House fire causes major damage to Bridge City home

BRIDGE CITY — A house fire in the 8400 block of Thomas Drive in Bridge City has left the home a total loss, according to investigators. One person was home at the time of the fire late Tuesday morning and there are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters tell...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Search for a Groves city manager underway

GROVES — The new year will mark a big change for the city of Groves, one it has not seen in decades. The Groves City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, to plan out the next steps in finding a new city manager. D.E. Sosa has held that position...
GROVES, TX

