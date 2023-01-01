Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
One killed in Jackson County crash
JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the...
UPDATE: No charges filed in Wash Co. killing
We’ve updated this story at 5:30 with new information A Washington County couple’s marriage ended in tragedy early Tuesday morning. Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said shortly before 3:00 a.m., dispatch received a call of shots fired at a residence on Tiger Trail, just north of Crystal Lake. When deputies got there, Crews said they […]
WJHG-TV
Shooting on Tiger Trail, one dead
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Washington County Sheriff’s Investigators (WCSO) are looking into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday morning. According to WCSO, deputies responded to a call in reference to a possible domestic shooting on Tiger Trail. Officials say they arrived to a residence where a husband and wife reside, and determined the wife shot and killed her husband once on scene.
wdhn.com
Man arrested after early morning Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)– Dothan police have arrested and charged a man with murder after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. According to a press release from the Dothan Police Department, at 3:10 a.m., Monday, January 2, Police and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road in relation to a possible suicide.
washingtoncounty.news
Shooting leaves one dead
An early morning shooting has left one man dead after being shot by his wife. Around 2:45 a.m. on January 3, Washington County Telecommunications Center received a call regarding a domestic related shooting on Tiger Trail Road. When deputies arrived at the residence it was determined the wife had shot and killed her husband.
955wtvy.com
A Weekend Crash in Houston County Caused by Fog
Fog and firework smoke are said to be to blame for a two-car wreck late Saturday night. Authorities say poor visibility caused the crash on Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road in Webb. Police say the highway was temporarily shut down while first responders worked the scene. No word on the extent of the injuries.
wtvy.com
Portion of Campbellton Highway closed for drainage work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of Campbellton Highway, located in the southwest outskirts of Dothan, will be closed until further notice. The portion of the roadway closed, located between W Saunders Road and Scott Nurserey Road, is due to storm drainage replacement for an upcoming paving project. Drivers are...
wtvy.com
Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
Florida Mom With 4 Kids In The Car, Charged After Shooting Man In A Pickup Truck
A Florida woman is charged with multiple counts of child neglect and aggravated battery after a shooting on New Year’s Day. According to investigators, on January 1, just after 7 pm, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Reddick Road in Ponce De Leon regarding a shooting
Truck hits power pole during police chase in southeast Alabama
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN) — A police chase from Geneva to Hartford ended in a single-vehicle crash after the driver hit a power pole at high speed around midnight Sunday. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, a traffic stop was initiated in Geneva and after a second unit arrived on the scene, the suspect fled […]
WCTV
Jackson County man arrested for selling drugs to undercover police
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested Tuesday for selling narcotics drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the officer purchased the drug from Torence Ali Clemmons. After Clemmons left the parking lot where the exchange happened, a JCSO narcotics investigator...
wdhn.com
Enterprise teenager missing according to police
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing teenager. EPD said that 17-year-old Kristian Stamps was last seen on January 2nd, leaving Henderson Park in a 2008 red Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of HNZ3021. She was...
955wtvy.com
An Arrest in a Deadly Dothan Shooting
Dothan Police say they have made an arrest after a deadly shooting Monday. Cops say the 9-1-1 call came in for a possible suicide at the Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. After an investigation, Justin Marchozzi, the person who called police was arrested for murder. A motive is unknown.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan police looking for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Dothan Police are asking for public assistance in finding an 18-year-old runaway. According to the Dothan Police Department, Elle Vaughn was wearing a Taco Bell uniform when she was last seen by her guardian outside of the Taco Bell at 4468 West Main Street on the morning of December 20.
wdhn.com
Geneva officers respond to the lawsuit filed against them in federal court
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Geneva police officers accused of ignoring the condition of a man in medical distress have responded to a federal lawsuit filed against them by the family of the man who died. The family of Jeremy Lee Thompson says it all started last May when...
wdhn.com
City of Dothan to buy properties to alleviate flooding issues
Flooding has been an issue in the garden district and the city of Dothan is looking for a fix to the problem. The city is planning to spend more than $700,000 purchasing two properties on Tacoma Street for a retention project. This comes after the pricing to install storm pipes...
wdhn.com
Road rage results in shooting on Highway 84, HCSO
WICKSBURG, Ala (WDHN)—The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for any witnesses to come forward after a road rage incident led to a shooting on Highway 84 West. The HSCO did not go into detail concerning the road rage, but authorities say it resulted in multiple shots being fired into an occupied vehicle around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
wdhn.com
Service, business delays and closures due to severe weather
(WDHN)— With severe weather moving through the area, it’s important to stay up to date on all the business, organization, and service delays and closures in the area. Dothan Specialty Clinic, a doctor’s office which specializes in cardiology, urology, dermatology, and rheumatology, will have a delayed opening until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.
wdhn.com
Victim identified after being killed by vehicle in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The 75-year-old man who was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Enterprise has been identified. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd has identified the deceased as Jerry Thompkins, of Enterprise. On Thursday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call that a pedestrian,...
wdhn.com
Elba’s Pea River water levels always of interest
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Anytime there’s a mention of the possibility of Heavy rains, flood veterans in Western Coffee County always raise a bit of concern. With the possibility of severe weather over the next tonight and tomorrow, Coffee County EMA officials always keep a keen eye on the Pea River water level in Elba.
Comments / 0